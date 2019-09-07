NEWS
Bomb Blast: No Cause For Alarm – Police
The Nigeria Police Force has denied media report of the purported bomb blast at the South Africa embassy in Abuja, and assured the citizens that there is no cause for alarm.
FCT police spokesperson, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, while reacting to the report, called on the public to disregard the video being circulated on the social media.
According to him, “the FCT Police command is calling on the public to disregard the video being circulated on the social media of an attack on the South African embassy in Abuja.
“It is pertinent to state that there was no recorded of such an incident in any of the Federal Capital Territory.
“The Command, therefore, wishes to reassure the public that it has put in place adequate security measures to protect lives and property across FCT, including embassies.”
MOST READ
South West Speakers Unite To Tackle insecurity
Bomb Blast: No Cause For Alarm – Police
Gonin Gora Community Commends el-Rufai Over Road Projects
Makinde Flags -off N1.7bn Light Up Project To Curb Crimes
EU, Street Child Provide Educational Suppport To 20,000 IDPs, Almajiris
NDLEA Arrests 1 With Cannabis Sativa Farm In Kebbi
NSF 2020: Edo LOC Strategises For Impressive Outing
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Our Captors Killed Those Who Couldn’t Trek –Kidnap Victim
- COLUMNS13 hours ago
Setting Woofing Writers On Tinubu
- FEATURED12 hours ago
Consistency Is Key To Success – Bonat
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
- NEWS12 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Gbajabiamila Confers With PMB Over Budget, $9.6bn UK Debt
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
80% Of Fruits Ripened Artificially With Dangerous Chemicals – Expert