EU, Street Child Provide Educational Suppport To 20,000 IDPs, Almajiris

Street Child, non- governmental organisation (NGO) in conjunction with the European Union and other partners has embarked on providing educational support to 20,000 out of school children, comprising internally displaced persons ( IDPs) , Almajiris and the less privileged in Borno state.

Speaking to newsmen during while launching the programme in Maiduguri, the programme Manager Street Child Nigeria , Mr Benjamin Munson, said Street Child is currently working to re-establish education for children across the three northeastern states in Nigeria which are worst impacted by the over 10 year Boko Haram insurgency.

” Operating through an integrated child protection and education approach, we work with the community and provide clear support networks to make children feel safe and protected and to give them a chance to go to school and learn.

” As well as developing the infrastructure and environment for a safe and inclusive education in an emergency setting, we are working to tackle some of the barriers children face in accessing schooling.

” As a result of the crisis, thousands of families have lost their businesses, lives and livelihoods. Street Child is providing business grants and mentoring to support mothers and foster parents to set up businesses so they can afford to feed, clothe , and educate their children,” Mr Munson said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director Street Child, Mr Marcello Viola said the 20 out of school children involved in the project included 15,000 through the non formal education and 5000 from the Almajiri school system through integrated Quranic Tsangaya schools in 6 LGAs of Borno state comprising MMC, Jere, Gwoza, Hawul, Mobbar, and Dikwa.

Marcello noted that this is done in order to respond effectively and efficiently to the educational needs in these areas , saying that the educational projects have a 3 year plan which had commenced in March 2018, while the earlier humanitarian project first executed by the organization was in 2016 in Abuja IDPs Camp for displaced persons from Gwoza LGA of Borno state.