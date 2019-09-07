Gunmen Abduct Varsity Don In Ondo

A University don, Prof Gideon Okedayo of the department of Mathematical Science, Ondo State University of Science and Technology, OSUSTECH, Okitipupa has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

One of the union leader in the institution, Comrade ‘Dayo Temola who confirmed the incident, said he was kidnapped along Auchi road in Edo State on Thursday.

Temilola in a statement issued and sent to newsmen in Akure, called on the don’s abductors to release him unconditionally.

He expressed the Union’s shock at the news, stating that the don is a thoroughly bred academician with lots of contributions to the nation’s educational system.

“With utmost shock and disbelief that we received the news of reported kidnapping of Professor Gideon Okedayo of the department of Mathematical Science, OSUSTECH, Okitipupa.

“Professor Gideon Okedayo is a thorough bred academics who has and still contributing to growth of education in Nigerian and beyond.

While condemning the attack of the don, Tenola said a person like him does not deserve such treatment”, part of the statement read.

While describing the act as a heinous, he said “we therefore think that in all honesty, he deserves no place in this heinous act of man’s inhumanity to man.

“Temola hereby called on Government and relevant security agencies to fast track his unconditional release.

“We further add that the security agencies on our road should be proactive and go beyond routine check and wrangling of innocent citizens but rather become a terror to this ravaging men of the underworld”.

Reports from the family members said the kidnappers are yet to open line of communication with them on the payment of ransom.