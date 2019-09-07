NEWS
Lagos Orders Resumption Of All Public, Private Schools Monday
Lagos State Government has urged all public and private primary, secondary schools in the state to comply with the Unified School Calendar and resume first term of the 2019/2020 academic session on Monday, September 9, 2019.
The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo who said this in a released statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday expressed dissatisfaction that private schools in particular have become accustomed to resuming either a week before or after the unified date, that as such appropriate penalty will be meted out on private schools found breaching the rules.
She said the adoption of a uniform academic calendar will enable proper planning and ensure that pupils and students attend school for the number of days required in the term.
The commissioner advised the back to school students to devote more time to their studies and shun all vices including internet fraud, thuggery, hooliganism, rape, examination malpractice, alcoholism, drug abuse and cultism.
Adefisayo who lauded the efforts of the teaching and non-teaching staff as they prepare for the academic session said the government will not relent in its commitment towards capacity building and training, staff welfare as well as rewarding excellence.
She assured parents and guardians that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, in line with the THEMES agenda, will continue to focus on education and do everything possible to improve teaching and learning in all public schools.
