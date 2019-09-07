NEWS
My Ordeal In The Hands Of Policemen- AA Chairman
The National Chairman of Action Alliance Party, Kenneth Udeze on Saturday narrated his ordeal in the hands of policemen that illegally arrested and took him to Oshogbo, Osun state.
The forceful arrest by Osun state police command, which took place in Abuja at a Zenith bank, according to Udeze, didn’t get the clearance of Abuja police command.
Udeze who spoke to journalist after the party national convention in Abuja ,called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to swing into action and arrest those behind his arrest and ordeal.
He said “I came out from Zenith Bank on Friday morning to meet some policemen, who said that they are arrested me for perjury. I sent my driver to inform my family. I thought they were taking me to a police station in Abuja, but instead they took a road leading to Zuba.
“When I started shouting, they descended on me and started beating me, they even used electric instrument on me and the next thing was that I found myself in a cell at Oshiogbo, Osun state.
“I went through trauma when I was adopted. I challenged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate this and bring whoever is involved to book. He should investigate and expose the circumstance that led to my adoption to Oshogbo.”
Udeze called on the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to caution his staff to stop interfering in the affairs of the party.
“I also called on the INEC chairman to investigate how staff used the commission’s letter headed papers to write a letter to the party think tank members. INEC should stop causing confusion in Action Alliance, or else we will expose the rot in INEC,” he said.
According to him, he will continue to discharge his duty without fear or favour, the AA National Chairman appreciated the effort of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command, his family, friends, associates and journalists, who stood by him when it matters most.
He said that politicians should be stopped from dragging the name of police into their affairs, lamenting as unfortunate, a situation where police from Osun would arrest somebody from Abuja and not informing his colleagues in Abuja.
