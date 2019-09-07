South West Speakers Unite To Tackle insecurity

The Conference of Speakers of South West Legislatures in Nigeria held its maiden parley, at the weekend to proffer lasting solution to security threat confronting the region.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who doubles as the Chairman of Conference of Speakers of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa in his welcome address as the Chief Host of the visiting Southwest Speakers ,highlighted issues bothering the peace of the region.

“We are opportune to be here today to deliberate on Southwest economic and socio-political integration for progress, we know the problems confronting us as a region which includes; kidnapping, theft, arson and herdsmen attacks on our people.

“It is has reach an alarming height and we need to beef up our internal security, all stakeholders in Southwest should collaborate to find lasting solutions to the hydra-headed security problems confronting us,” he said

Obasa also noted that the idea to establish Special Security offices across Southwest is also in the offing, while he urged the Federal Government to be proactive in securing Nigerian Nationals in South Africa against the xenophobic attacks.

Speaking with journalist after the end of the parley, the Chairman Conference of Speakers of Southwest State Legislatures, the Ondo State Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun cited the need for integration amidst the political stakeholders in the southwest to evolve even development.

According to him “We deliberated on a lot of issues, unity, security threats, killings in South Africa,we condemn it in it’s totality”.

Commenting on the models of tackling insecurity in the region, Oleyelogun said, “Each of the respective Speakers have to go back to his own domain and have discussions with their Governor and meet with stakeholders to fine tune the way forward”.

On how to fund the proposed Special security offices to be established across southwest, he noted that the Governors are ready to support security matter.

Present at the parley were; Speakers of Ogun State Assembly, Rt.Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, Rt.Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin of Oyo, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye of Ekiti, Rt.Hon. Timothy Owoeye of Osun, and some the principal officers of the respective state Assemblies and their Clerks.