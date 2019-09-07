ENTERTAINMENT
Tiwa Savage Cancels SA Concert
In the same vein, Singer Tiwa Savage is devastated with the killings and looting of Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa.
Tiwa has cancelled her performance at the upcoming DStv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September.
Sending her prayers to victims on her Twitter handle, she wrote:
“I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September.
“My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.”
