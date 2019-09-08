100 Days: Stakeholders Shower Encomiums On Gov Sule

Stakeholders from across Nasarawa State have showered encomiums on Nasarawa State governor, Engr Abdullahi Sule, commending the governor for his sterling leadership qualities demonstrated within the short period of his administration.

In a gathering that is unprecedented in the political history of the state, stakeholders converged at the Taal Conference Hotel, at the weekend in commemoration of the first one hundred days of the Engineer Sule administration.

Former governors, deputy governors, serving and former ministers, national assembly members, for the first time, all the six members of the House of Representatives, former secretaries to the state government, former political appointees, federal and state permanent secretaries, traditional rulers among others, irrespective of political affiliation, joined Engineer Sule, to celebrate his first one hundred days in office.

In a speech at the event, former governor of the state and now senator representing Nasarawa South at the Red Chamber, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura described Engineer Sule as industrious, committed and highly focused.

The lawmaker congratulated the governor over his achievements, singling out three as much outstanding and rewarding namely sustaining the tempo of peace and stability across the state, which he stressed, is fundamental to meaningful development, improving the welfare of civil servants as well as Engineer Sule’s vision to industrialize the state.

Senator Al-makura used the opportunity to call on the people of the state to join hands together to support the administration of Engineer Sule, as according to him, apart from sustaining the peace and stability the state requires, taking care of workers’ welfare, the people must also contribute their quota in supporting the administration.

He further challenged the people to see themselves as part of the administration, irrespective of political leaning, so as to support and encourage the governor to succeed.

Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe congratulated the governor for the laudable development efforts achieved so far in the first one hundred days.

The speaker said as members of the state legislature, they are proud of leadership qualities of Engineer Sule, stressing that they are always ready to join hands with to collectively take the state to the next level of development.

“We have no doubts in our minds, that His Excellency means well for the state because he started on a good slate, therefore, I will still plead with each and every one of us, to cooperate so that he will be able to unfold his good intentions of promoting and taking the state to the Next Level,” the speaker stated.

Former Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Timothy Anjide, who spoke on behalf of former political appointees, congratulate the governor for the feat achieved in one hundred days, provision of welfare and the guarantee of security in the state.

“We want to stress that, Your Excellency, you’re on the right course, never deviate from the course that you already set, which is a product of collective thought and action,” Anjide said.

He assured the governor of their support, reiterating the call on the people to continue to support the administration, across all forms of perceived divides, in order for Engineer Sule to succeed.

Also speaking on the occasion, the Andoma of Doma, HRH Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu Doma, who spoke on behalf of traditional rulers, said Engineer Sule’s vision to make Nasarawa State industrialized is no doubt a clear manifestation of his vision on the only way to move the state to greater heights.

The royal father noted that from what they have seen the governor packaged in his blueprint for the development of Nasarawa State, for his scorecard within this limited period of three months, for the much he intends to do for Nasarawa State, all they can do as royal fathers and people of the state, “is a package of continuous prayers and goodwill that your tenure will be a success and a benefit to the people of the state.”

He again appealed to the people to support the governor as alone, he may not be able to achieve much, stressing that they must collectively ensure that there is continued peace and brotherhood across the state.

Earlier, in his opening address, Engineer Sule while welcoming the stakeholders, prayed that the demonstration of patriotism will be sustained in the collective determination to deliver dividends of democracy for the benefit of all.

Engineer Sule described the consultative meeting as an opportunity to present his first one hundred days report sheet in the journey of his administration, focused on delivering services to the people of the state.

The governor used the opportunity to highlight some of his achievements in line with the promise he made while being inaugurated on May 29, which include constitution of the state economic management and investment advisory council, restructuring the public service, payment of pension, completing the Lafia cargo airport.

Others are, provision of rural and urban infrastructure, setting up of a high-powered task force on water supply, provision of 2km solar powered streetlights, construction of technology innovation hubs, provision of healthcare services, youth and women empowerment, agriculture, provision of educational facilities and security.