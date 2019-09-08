A Respectable Life Does Not Come By Cutting Corners –Bisayo

Bisayo Busari-Akinnadeju is the founder of Project One Productions, an organisation that is focused on building a sustainable system that advances political education and citizenship appreciation starting from the cradle. In this interview with MAKINDE OLUWAROTIMI, she encourages Nigerian youth to be responsible and selfless while making life-based decisions among other things.

Tell us about Project One?

It is an organisation that was set up to instill the right leadership value in Nigeria starting from the cradle, and this is something important to us. it is a project that came about in my life at some point, when I looked at how Nigerians are. I used to travel and a lot of people would say things like if you are a Nigerian and once you appear with your green international passport, you are naturally discriminated against, and when I was going to have my first international travel as an adult, I told myself I wasn’t just going to hold my green international passport but I was going to put up a muffler with the Nigerian colours, green and white boldly written on it so that from a distance, one can tell a Nigerian is approaching, but then it was funny because I had a positive experience doing that instead of a negative one. A lot of people walked up to me and were glad to meet me despite the negative impression about Nigerians. This experience showed me that we need to appreciate ourselves more, tell our stories more and appreciate citizens who have contributed in one way or the other to the growth of the country. Though we currently see that good news does not sell as much as bad news, but we have Nigerians doing great in many places and if we do not tell the story, who will? So, Project One was established on these principles, for us to have citizen appreciation and we have the scholastic award for students who participate in our annual essay and poetry competition to promote the international basis of the young Nigerian.

What do you have to say about the current state of xenophobia in South Africa towards Nigerians?

So many views have been going around but I would say that largely we are all Africans, all blacks and brown skin and we have the whites amongst us as Africans. We need to start seeing ourselves as one, I advise Nigerians in South Africa to stay safe and the government should make sure that all hands are on deck to ensure Nigerians are protected both home and abroad. People are trying to make a living, either the good or bad way outside the country, but government needs to start looking for measures to protect citizens.

Africa is our land and if those who reside in any part of it work within the ambits of the law, you have no right to take the life of another.

What advice do you have for youths who are currently into crime, alcohol and drugs all over the world?

For the Nigerian youths engaged in one vice or the other, I would say that short cuts are no good cuts. They probably engage in these vices to take care of their needs, either economical or psychological, but I would say that cutting corners would not help in the long run. What we need to do is go back to the drawing table and engage in legal activities. I also talk about illegal immigration and tell people that there are legal ways of migrating, you don’t necessarily have to go the wrong way. It might take a longer time to achieve your goal but if you set your mind to it, it is achievable. Do things right. For those into drugs, we all know the health hazard involved and the danger of been caught by the law enforcement agency and there is tendency to live the rest of your live behind bars. Think about the consequences before heading the wrong direction because when you are faced with the reality of your actions it will be terrible. Go back to the drawing board and ask yourselves how you can improve your live? How can you rehabilitate your life when you go the wrong way? Take a step back to ensure your are on the right path, not just for ourselves but for the future of the country, so that the labour of our heroes past will not be in vain like it is says in the national anthem.

What about people who, based on pressure of environment are considering cutting corners?

Please don’t, it might look like the last solution, but the result is destruction. Think deeply. While I was growing up, my father would always say, your two hands will never fail you and if you can just find something to do, you’ll make it. I also usually tell people that if it means doing menial jobs like washing dishes, integrity goes a long way. I encourage all Nigerians not to join the bad bandwagons, focus on what is right, do what is right because it pays in the end. Do not succumb to any form of pressure like illicit drugs and any other vice.

How long has the organisation been in existence and what achievements have you recorded?

Project One has officially been in existence for four years, it was registered in 2016, prior to that, it was a one on one campaign by myself, traveling to nations and talking to them about the country and being a good ambassador. I attended one or two courses in the United States and the United Kingdom, and I try to be of good example everywhere I go. Initially, it was a social enterprise and currently a non-governmental organisation, the whole idea is to say this is what we want the country to be, who Nigerians should be because in 2019, we started a book called Project One Nigeria and the book is meant to reach a lot of people and one of the important topics in the book is titled the power of identification. This is because if we do not know who we are, someone else will dictate that. One of the stories in the book is the popular story of the eagle who did not know that he was an eagle but was rather walking like a chicken because he was raised by chickens. There is also another story of an eagle that could not exploit its potentials based on circumstances. This is our way of educating Nigerians on their nationality, strength in our diversity, identifying with being Nigerians.

In the past, we used to have lots of vandalism where people just take on what they think is not theirs or even in recent times, when some group of people in Lagos vandalise some properties because it is said to belong to people outside the country, but then with proper understanding, we would know that any structure on the soil of our country adds to the beauty of the nation and demolishing or vandalising does not help the nation. Project One has educated and is educating the Nigerian youths on the right approach to handling issues by understanding who they are and knowing they are a part of the country, not outsiders and that means they matter in the country. In the last two years, we have organised the Annual Nigerian Conference and it’s been fantastic. The first year had a unique approach by recognising and appreciating the original flag designer, Pa Taiwo Akinkumi. In 2017, we gave him a presidential treatment and gave him the exposure he needs from well-meaning Nigerians in terms of goodwill. We also placed him on a 12-month stipend and we were checking up on him through members who reside in Ibadan and at the end of the year, we visited him and asked what he wanted us to do for him, and he said he wanted to be at the conference. Our direction in 2018, though, was to award the national anthem writers. A lot of people knew who composed the national anthem, late pa Benedict Odiafe but very few people know those who submitted the lines of the national anthem, the five writers. We reached out to them and told them we wanted to appreciate them, even though most of them are well placed in the society when compared to the national flag designer, they are deans of faculties in the United States of America and doing quite well.

We told them, Project One is a start up and we might not be able to give them finance to support them, but we want Nigerians to recognise them for their contribution. We have a video done by a representative of the five writers Dr Sota Omoigui, acknowledging that since they submitted their entry for the national anthem, they were never appreciated or recognised until Project One did it in 2018. In honour of them, we awarded a Nigerian girl in JSS3 at the time scholarship for the rest of her secondary school years.

Project One is a long term organisation, so we pitch from nursery to primary schools, the tenets of being good Nigerians, being proud of our country, knowing we are a part of it and we usually design a package called Welcome A Nigerian Child so that from the cradle, you are gifted with a Nigerian branded cloth, materials, a book and a toy for babies, this is done so that as the child grows, he or she can identify with the country. This concept was designed due to my personal experience when I had my first son in the United States of America in a general hospital and I was told to be at the hospital with just the cloth my baby would wear home and I didn’t know the rationale behind that, because I took some materials and the cloth my baby was to go home with but when they presented my baby to me, he was wrapped in a blanket with the American colour. Now, for someone that advocates so much about being a Nigerian, when I saw that, it rang a bell about Americans being proud of their identity, showing that their country cares about the child by welcoming him and from there, I took my muffler and wrapped it around my baby’s neck and when I got to Nigeria, I said this needs to be incorporated into our system. I realised that it doesn’t take so much to make an average Nigerian appreciate being a part of the country. Sometimes it takes the body language of those in power or a neighbour to treat you well.