NEWS
Gov. Udom’s Performance Unquestionable – AILM Replies APC
Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement, AILM, a foremost sociopolitical group has condemned APC For questioning the performance of Governor Udom Emmanuel within his first 100 days since his reelection.
Briefing newsmen, the group’s Secretary General, Solomon Abasiekong said the action of APC was ignorant and mischievous.
Abasiekong maintained that soon after his re-election, Gov. Udom Emmanuel, went back to his job to ensure that Akwa Ibom is transformed into an industrialized State.
“election has since been concluded and winners announced. Now is time for governance.
“As a group, concerned with the development of the State, we at Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement would have loved to see the APC first complete the Calabar – Itu Road, which it made so much noise about during the presidential election campaigns,” he said.
NAN
