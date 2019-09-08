Guber: The Mounting Furore Over Diri, Lyon’s Emergence In Bayelsa

OSA OKHOMINA examines the intrigues after the emergence of candidates for the two major political parties in the Bayelsa State governorship election holding on November 16 this year.

Unlike past governorship primaries in Bayelsa State, the recent exercises which produced Senator Douye Diri and Chief David Lyon as candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) respectively have thrown up issues of discord, re-alignment and defection within the two dominant political parties.

For many pundits, ordinarily, PDP and APC supporters wouldn’t have chosen the duo of Diri and Lyon in spite of the modest records of achievements recorded in their various fields of human endeavor, because they largely do not have the political clout when put side by side some other aspirants in both parties.

Diri, the senator representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial district, emerged winner of the PDP primaries defeating a more politically experienced, Chief Timi Alaibe, who emerged second with 365 votes, while Keniebi Okoko came third with 142 votes.

In the APC

Lyon emerged the flag bearer polling a total of 42,138, votes to defeat five other aspirants. Mrs. Desiye Nsirim came a distant second with 1,533, while Chief Ebitimi Amgbare came third with 633 votes.

A much more politically exposed aspirant, immediate past minister of state for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri polled 571 votes to come fourth while Prof Ongoebi Etebu and Prince Preye Aganaba got 564 and 354 votes respectively.

Evidently the emergence of the two candidates is the making of the leaders of PDP and APC In Bayelsa State, Governor Seriake Dickson and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva respectively, who have shifted their dramatic political rivalry into the forthcoming governorship race.

However, their seeming success in bullying out other aspirants during the primaries seems to be causing furore within both parties.

In the PDP, the camps of Alaibe, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), did not see the September primaries as a fair contest.

Alaibe, who made this known in a statement entitled ‘We must move on’ personally issued and signed, expressed disappointment that the processes that led to the emergence of a flag bearer, was inarguable with inherent flaws bordering on crass disrespect for legal procedures and party guidelines, that a winner has been declared.

He noted that “the delegates – whether coercively or voluntarily – have spoken even if their voices do not represent the voice of the people. My decision to seek election as Governor of Bayelsa State was based both on the collective opinion of respected stakeholders of our beloved state and a personal conviction that I have what it takes to make the difference in the economic development of our state’

“Having travelled the same route more than once, I took time to pray, plan my strategies and carry out wider consultations more than I had ever done in the past. My sincere desire was to bring into governance my experiences and exposures both in the public and private sectors – spanning more than three decades. I came with a mission and a vision clearly articulated and made public’.

“I was thrilled to see the Blue Economy Concept and Project Dolphin becoming household chants, especially among our vibrant youths.

“When we finally picked the Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms, we chose to run idea-based campaign. We envisioned a state where electricity will run 24/7 in less than 18 months through planned utilisation of abundant but wasted gas resource. We looked forward to creating a permanent distance between our youth and violence by applying the same method we did in the Presidential Amnesty Programme – disarming, demobilising, rehabilitating and reintegrating them.

“We articulated programmes that would produce intellectual militants in place of violent militants. We thought of a booming economy based on sea-side industrialisation that would create jobs for our people.

“We thought of extensive road networks and bridges, functional health facilities, among others.

“Drawing from my modest experience at the Niger Delta Development Commission, my vision was to assemble a team of experts that would conceive and execute a 25-Year Development Plan for Bayelsa State – a plan that would outlive my administration – for the good of our people. From all indications, these lofty plans may have to be put on hold because the opportunity to execute them has been put on hold.

“We chose to run a decent campaign in line with the Constitution of our party, the PDP and the laws of Nigeria. We vowed never to engage or respond to acts of violence and abuse from any quarter. We did not envisage that the process would be smooth and easy; but we also could not believe the depth of desperation and deadly maneuvering that we encountered along the way. We were called unprintable names and even labelled with criminal tags. But we were too focused to be distracted.

“To my supporters and friends, let it be known that no one could have been more disappointed with the outcome of our governorship primary that held on Tuesday September 3 than me. I know you are awfully disappointed too. But our disappointment is certainly not that the outcome was against our wish to obtain the mandate of our great party, but because of the obviously flawed process that led to the primary.

“We all know that the basis of our party is the Constitution in addition to the rules and regulations that we set for ourselves from inception in 1998, and the fact our party has become reformed.

Consequently, for anything to be legitimate it must derive authority from our Constitution. Unfortunately, certain aspects of the processes of the just concluded primary election rudely violated the provisions of our Party Constitution.

“For instance, by the provisions of Section 50(1) of the Party Constitution, the authority to formulate guidelines for all matters relating to the governorship primary is vested in the NEC of the PDP.

The election of Ad-Hoc delegates is one of such matters. Strangely, the panel set up to undertake this exercise simply imposed on us a list of electoral and returning officers prepared by the state officers of the party who are avowed members of the orchestrated Restoration Team.

“Thus, the process was deliberately handed over to the Restoration Team. Our protest was ignored. This issue of election of local council chairmen and Councilors that were allowed to participate in the primary despite a court order was another setback. You would recall that we protested to the appropriate organs of the party.

“As it turned out, the national leadership of the party would seem not to have been persuaded by the strength of our argument for obedience to the supreme law of our great party. Even the powers that be in state unsuccessfully challenged the superiority of our position in court.

“While we must put on record our disappointment with this wilful disregard to our Constitution, we must take no further steps that would merely equalise the disregard for the same Constitution. In the circumstances, we express our serious reservations about the process that led to the primary for its unconstitutionality and its outcome completely unacceptable because of its illegitimacy.

“However; we must move on. At the beginning of this contest, we made our objective very clear, that we are out to take the levers of power in order to use them to galvanize the economy of the state for the benefits of our people – who have been kept down for too long. We believe this could only be realized on the platform of this great party.

“For us, therefore, this is simply a setback. We will remain focused, believing that very soon we would be able to realize our aspiration. We thank our great supporters, especially our delegates that backed us up to this point and ask them not to despair but stand firm in the belief that sooner than later, our just cause would prevail as the struggle continues,” he stated.

It was gathered that while the other 19 Governorship aspirants were unhappy over the alleged dirty politics adopted by Governor Seriake Dickson at ensuring the emergence of Senator Douye Diri, few others including the retired Former Federal Permanent Secretary, Dr. Godknows Boladei-Igali, member of the Federal House of Representative, Hon. Fred Agbedi, the Former Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt.Hon. Kombowei Benson, Oil Magnate, Pastor Kenebi Okoko have congratulated the Party’s flag bearer, Senator Douye Diri.

Igali, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the Scandanavian countries, in his congratulatory message, commended the other aspirants in the race for their efforts and aspiration to serve the people of Bayelsa state. Igali, who gave his remarks at a praise and worship service organised by hundreds of his supporters and campaign staff in his residence at Opolo, Yenagoa on September 5, 2019, charged the candidate, Diri to lead an issue -based campaign and focus on solutions that can advance the progress of the state and improve the conditions of the people.

Although Igali described the conduct of the primaries by both parties as successful, he condemned some of the behind-the-scenes intrigues that preceded the actual voting, decrying what he described as “the arrogant display of mind boggling sums of money” by agents of the Bayelsa State Government and several other aspirants to induce voters and pressure them to reject their preferred electoral choice.

He warned that this could impact on the quality of government after the elections.

Amb. Igali restated that in spite of all efforts which various administrations seem to have made for the economic development of Bayelsa state, available data from the National Bureau of Statistics still shows that the state remains one of the most backward in terms of access to potable water, access to sanitation, access to anti-natal care.

The state is also grappling with dilapidated infrastructure, high prevalence of open defecation, malnutrition and absence of electric power.

He therefore questioned the orgy of sharing big money to delegates instead of addressing the issues that affect them the most.

Also a former Woman Leader of the PDP and one time chairperson of the Brass Local Government Council area, Mrs. Helen Bob advised the party to be cautious, “If it took so much effort to deliberately put together 315 ad hoc delegates, 105 Councilors, eight chairmen, eight vice Chairmen, eight LGA National delegates and Eight disabled persons totaling 452 delegates in favour of Sen. Doye Diri against the rest of the twenty aspirants so that he could easily win.

Inspite of the constant intimidation also on statutory delegates for several months, as well as the regular invite of same delegates to the Government House, reiterating on the warnings of voting the Governor’s choice, yet he scored 561 votes inspite of the 452 delegates in favor already.

“This means the Hon. could have only scored lesser than 109 votes if not favored by the Governor. This means even Keniebi Okoko did better than him to have scored 141 votes on his own permutations. But Chief Timi Alaibe scored 365 votes inspite of the regular name calling against his aspiration. Then I truly concur that Bayelsa PDP needs Alaibe. Therefore I advise the party to critically look into this issue of Alaibe and take the expected decision of substitution now that it is still early.

“For sure, the Restoration caucus knows that the general elections coming is a very tough one and people will opt for their best choices. Obviously the same way the Restoration caucus pad up delegates for their anointed candidate with state powers to win party primary, same way the ruling APC will use National powers to pad up all it takes their anointed candidate to win general election.

“But, if it were Chief Alaibe versus the APC candidate, the contest will be tough but hopeful. Therefore lets for once as a party or Restoration caucus, be sincere to ourselves because this is exactly responsible of the one Senate, two Reps and 3 Assembly seats we lost to the APC and now heading to losing the Governorship seat again.

“The party has never ever lost more than one State Assembly seat since inception, until Restoration took over and we have lost more seats than ever due to imposition of candidates on party members and lack of internal democracy, which made several members lukewarm who couldn’t defect to other parties.

“This truth is bitter, but I have to tell us so that we quickly adjust before the final butchery occurs except it is deliberate to end the party alongside the Governors exit.”

Gale Of Rejections Over David Lyon’s Emergence In APC

For the APC, the emergence of Chief David Lyon as the party’s flag bearer, is already creating bad blood and possible defection among other aspirants that lost.

Former minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and Engr. Preye Aganaba have shown their distaste of the conduct of the primaries particularly.

Lokpobiri while rejecting the outcome of the primary election, said he was still trying to get details of what transpired in Bayelsa insisting that he and his team never participated in any primaries that declared Lyon the flag bearer of the party.

Lokpobiri, who was seen as a frontline APC aspirant in the state said there was no way he would be defeated in any election in Bayelsa by Lyon adding that the majority members of the APC were supporting him.

He wondered why a primary was said to have started in a hotel in Yenagoa and ended in the hotel sidelining the secretariat of the party in the state. He said party members gathered at the secretariat in Yenagoa and waited in vain for the arrival of the committee saddled with the conduct of the primaries.

He also queried why a result was purportedly declared by someone other than the Returning Officer and Governor of Yobe State, who chaired the committee.

Lokpobiri expressed optimism that the national leadership would look into the development in Bayelsa and ensure a credible process that would throw up a popular candidate for the APC.

The former minister said there are hundreds of thousands of APC members in the state, noting that it was not possible for a direct primary to produce less than 45000 voters as purportedly announced in Bayelsa.

Some Bayelsa elders drawn from the eight Local Government areas of the State however threw their weight behind the decision of Lokpobiri to reject the outcome of the primaries, saying the processes were flawed and a mockery of the internal democracy of the APC.

The Bayelsa Elders, led by the former Security Adviser to Bayelsa Government and a Chieftain of the APC from Sagbama, Chief Richard Perekeme Kpodoh, said the conduct and the processes of the disputed primaries that led to the purported emergence of David Lyon, is characterised by deceit, fraud and disrespect to the six other aspirants and the entire members of the APC in the State.

Kpodoh, who reacted after due consultations with some elders of APC, agreed that the processes were heavily filled with default whereby the party machinery was handed over to an aspirant and results hand-written in a hotel.

According to Kpodoh, the collation officer and his colleagues were lodged at the hotel owned by the Wife of the former President, Dame Patient Jonathan and hand written papers were given to them to announce to the media as result of the process.

“While APC chieftains and delegates were still on their way to Yenagoa with authentic result of Governorship primaries, one Senator Emmanuel Dangana Ochoja, who claimed to have the mandate of the Yobe Governor, was stampeded into announcing a fraudulent score as result of the primaries.”

Kpodoh said though he had earlier warned the national leadership of the clandestine plot, to impose David Lyon on the APC members in Bayelsa through fraudulent and violent means, the display by David Lyon and his sponsors have shown that it is grand conspiracy to deny APC the opportunity to take over the state come November 16,2019.

On the part of Engr.Preye Aganaba, he described the party’s primary election in the state as a mockery of the democratic process.

Aganaba rejected the outcome of the party’s direct primaries and referred to the primaries that produced David Lyon as the candidate of the party, as a political hoax and lacking any semblance of credibility.

He further alleged that the results were written in a hotel in Yenagoa, the state capital.

“The process leading to the direct primary election was rife with irregularities and has set a bad precedent for a political party that prides itself as a progressive which is supposed to lead by example.

“Engr. Preye Aganaba did not partake in the September 4th APC governorship primary election because there was no election. The degrading votes allotted to him is a complete fabrication and designed to ridicule him and his supporters,” he told reporters on Thursday.

The politician further recalled that few issues were raised by the aspirants to ensure a credible process during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Returning Officer and Chairman of the state Primary Election Committee, Mai-Mala Buni, the Governor of Yobe state.

According to him, the stakeholders had agreed that the names of returning officers should be published at ward levels; result sheets should be available in the various local government areas and also that tags should be provided for the eight local government agents and 105 ward agents.

Aganaba lamented that though the Chairman and Secretary of the Committee agreed to the demands, they failed to honour them during the process that led to the primaries.

He added, “The Returning Officer, Mai-Mala Buni was not present during the primary election, having travelled back to Abuja the same night after the meeting, never to return.

“In the morning, the Secretary disappeared and his phones switched off, thus thwarting any effort by the aspirants to address these discrepancies.

“The above actions clearly cast a huge doubt on the neutrality of the election committee members and its commitment towards conducting a free and fair election as they have breached every trust reposed on them.

“One wonders how a Returning Officer and Chairman of a Governorship Primary election Committee can endorse a process he never witnessed and since when did a Collation Officer substitute the powers of the Chairman of a Governorship Primary Election Committee and declare a winner?

“It is shocking and impossible to believe the election results can be announced from a hotel without evidence of elections having held; a simple process which is validated by the presence of election result sheets signed by ward returning officers as well as ward agents to the aspirants.

“This single minded desperation is inimical to the doctrines of the APC. The All Progressives Congress is being inexorably drawn towards an absolutism system, where complete power is held by one man who has no qualms to claiming rights over virtually everything.

“This political fraud perpetrated in the name of direct primaries is a vindication of the earlier assertion of Engr. Preye Aganaba at the September 3 stakeholders meeting, about the path the party is being driven by some politicians.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should distance themselves from this scam and reject the result completely. This sham with fake results written in hotel rooms cannot stand.

“The collation Officer is not the Chairman of the Election Committee to declare a winner. This rape on democracy will be contested in a competent court of law, if the party fails to look into our appeal. True Progressives and lovers of a free, fair, credible process should be reassured that appropriate steps are being taken to seek redress”.

“Finally, it is clear that the disposition of those who wrote this shameful result in a hotel room is not about winning the general elections, sadly it’s about ridiculing other stakeholders in the party who don’t align with them, in preparation of a possible governorship run in 2023. It is clear that this is all about settling old political scores and disagreements that have bedeviled the Bayelsa state chapter since 2013. We will approach the arena for settling disputes, knowing that justice will be done at the end of the day”.

In reaction to the gale of rejection, APC committee for the conduct of Bayelsa Gubernatorial primaries has insisted the party followed constitutional provisions in the conduct of the election.

The Secretary of the committee for the guber primaries, Senator Emmanuel Dangana Ochega, representing Kogi East Senatorial district of Kogi State said that election committee established by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) adopted direct primaries which the Bayelsa Chapter of the APC earlier adopted.

“The party constitution says there are three stages of primaries. There is consensus, indirect and direct primaries and Bayelsa agreed to do direct and we allow them to do that,” he said.

Ochega explained that the NWC of the APC wrote to all the states to adopt what they wish to use. He said Bayelsa opted for direct. “This is what they used last Tuesday and they came up with the person they elected,” he added.

He said the committee was fair in its role during the primaries, insisting that all the aspirants were given level-playing ground. He also explained that the court order compelled the party to shift the gubernatorial primaries from last week till last Tuesday.