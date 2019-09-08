It Took Us 3-years Planning Mykmary Fashion Show- Onyemah

Following the success of star-studded MYKMARY fashion show 2019 recently held in Lagos, Michael Onyemah, a co- founder highlighted and spotlights their achievement, how it all started and why in his interview With LEADERSHIP SUNDAY.

How has it been dealing with support or challenges that comes with society’s perception about fashion?

Well, the thing is this, when you are coming out with a new idea, people tend to look at you from afar. They want to see how far you can go, both corporate and individuals, they watch you from a distance. They want to see if you can achieve something, but by the time they see limelight, they want to be parr of it. Like what you see here today, its the 1st edition. You can imagine what the next edition will be like. We had to be focused, despite the fact that a lot of designers and corporate houses were watching from a distance.

Can You Tell More About MYKMARY Fashion. How Long Has It Been Running?

MYKMARY fashion promotes Nigeria fashion brands, it was conceived and created due to the fact that Nigeria is the largest population in Africa with a fast growing dynamic economy and one of the future stars in the world which today attracts exporters and investors from all over the world. This has led to huge demands for the Nigerian fashion sector. Lagos state, being the business hub of West Africa is running more than 50 per cent of the overall Nigerian economy with its west Africa hinterland. Mykmary fashion provides enabling platform and opportunity to showcase product and services from Nigerian fashion trends.

We officially started Mykmary fashion this year and this is our very first event

How long does it take you to plan and organise this 2019 fashion show?

It took us 3-years planning and executing Mykmary Fashion Show 2019. And we thank God it came out with huge success.

Why did you chose to put this show together at this present time?

We discovered that the sector in Nigeria is so wide that so many aspect has not been practice and put in place. So, our fashion shows is not only to have a fashion line but also to create a fashion platform in terms of Fashion Designers, Modelling Agency, Fashion Journalist, Media Crew, Cosmetics, etc, from Nigeria/Indigenous to International market

With the spate of economic challenges, how were you able to organise a fashion show with top celebrities headlining it?

When it comes to our inspiration to organize this Fashion Show, it still boils down to what I said earlier, that there are lots of talent in the fashion sector that needs to be seen, there are bigger markets to reach…so we hope to bridge the gap between the average Nigerian fashion designer and the international market. The economic is harsh but we need to move on.

Who are your targeted audience and market?

We are targeting the upcoming fashion designers, not those that have already made a name. We are targeting the average Nigerian fashion designer to showcase them to the international market. Many of them haven’t been recognised because they might with be from the suburb or a remote area. We only work on talents and what they can deliver. You would be surprise what these guys could do when given a platform like ours. We are happy to be doing this and hope to do more in the near future.

This year’s fashion has come and gone, what are the salient points you are taking away?

The maiden edition of Mykmary fashion show 2019 attracted several visitors from within and outside Lagos including business people, investors, sales agents, manufacturers, business representatives, potential customers, and those seeking for joint-venture partnerships in the fashion industry. Among the designers that showcased on the runway of Mykmary fashion show were House of Meenah, Jade Crystal Crafta, G.Ratel Clothing, Elegant world of Nashas, Born King Artistry, Gaks Collection and Dabira clothing.

So, who is the brain behind MYKMARY fashion show?

There are two people behind MykMary fashion house; Michael and Mary Onyema.

Where do you see your organisation in the next 5 years?

As our slogan says”” Projecting Nigerian Fashion Designer To The International Market”. Your projection is that 5 years from now, we want to have 50% of Nigerian fashion designers will be on the international platform through MykMary fashion show, MykMary fashion party, MykMary fashion exhibition, MykMary fashion conference, or MykMary master class. We would have also achieved the MykMary fashion awards.