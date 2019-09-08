Kaduna Central: LA Appeals Tribunal Judgement

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central, Lawal Adamu Usman (Mr LA) has appealed the judgment of the Kaduna State and National Assembly Elections Tribunal that favoured his opponent, Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) .

Confirming the development, the candidate’s media consultant, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said Mr LA arrived at the decision after duly reviewing the tribunal ruling with his legal team and widely consulting with his political associates and major stakeholders in the state.

Restating confidence in the judicial system as the only remaining hope for the citizens while filing the appeal at the Kaduna division of the Court of Appeal on Friday, LA said he is committed to reclaiming and restoring the mandate of the people of Kaduna Central.

Appreciating the understanding and encouragement from his supporters, LA urged them to continue to exercise patience, reminding them that “he who laughs last, laughs best and longest.”

LA had asked the tribunal to nullify the election of Uba Sani on the grounds of massive rigging, ballot stuffing, ballot snatching and violence in most parts of the senatorial zone.

He also asserted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not comply with the electoral Act 2010 in the conduct of the poll.

LA equally alleged that Uba Sani did not resign his appointment as an official of the government of Kaduna State before contesting the poll and that violated the Electoral Act.

However, chairman of the three-member tribunal, Adamu Suleiman, in a judgment that lasted three hours, said that Mr Adamu and his party failed to provide substantial evidence of all allegations contained in the petition.

Dissatisfied, LA appealed and pray the Court of Appeal to upturn the ruling of the Tribunal and hold that the trial judges erred in law.