SPORTS
NYG: Okowa Charges Team Delta To Bring Back Trophy
Delta Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the team to the 5th National Youth Games (NYG) holding in Ilorin, Kwara, to go all out and retain the trophy, which it won at the last edition.
The defending champions of the games departed its camp at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, on Saturday, with a 750-member contingent, including 400 athletes.
The team will participate in 34 sports, including swimming, wrestling, combat and track and fields, at the games which begin on Tuesday and will end on Sept. 17.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday in Asaba, the governor challenged the team to surpass its last year’s performance by increasing the medals tally.
He said that the team was well prepared and motivated enough to make the state proud again as the number one in sports in the country.
“Since the completion of the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, we have continued to take steps towards improving sports facilities and enhancing sports development in the state.
“As part of our ‘Stronger Delta’ agenda, sports remain one of the cardinal objectives in our quest to make the state stronger in all spheres.
“We have continued to dominate in every facet of sports in the country, because of our sustained investments in the industry and youths development.
“We will not relent in harnessing the potential of abundant talents in our dear state for the good of our nation,” he stated.
Delta is seeking to retain the trophy which it had won for four consecutive times since 2012, when the games commenced.
