NEWS
Obaseki Assures More Investments To Boost Infrastructure In Ambrose Alli Varsity
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured of more investments in infrastructure to transform Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, into an enviable institution of higher learning and one of the best in the country.
The governor gave the assurance when he inspected progress of construction work at the Administrative Block of the state-owned university, in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, Edo State.
He said he was not impressed with the infrastructural deficit in the institution, noting that funds would be raised to improve infrastructure in the ivory tower.
He said, “We need to make massive investment in Ambrose Alli University, rethink and raise funds to place it where it should be.
“The institution is the second oldest state government-owned university in Nigeria and one of the foremost universities in the country.”
He remarked that one of his campaign promises was to make AAU one of the top 10 universities in the country before the end of his tenure.
He reiterated that the state government would support the university to complete the construction of the Administrative Block before the end of the year.
Obaseki added that the institution which has about 20,000 students should not have accommodation challenges for its administrative staff.
“I will speak with the contractor handling the project to accelerate work on the building,” he further assured.
