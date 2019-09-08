Seven Years After, Nasarawa Re-introduces Monthly Sanitation

Nasarawa state government has reintroduced the monthly sanitation exercise suspended seven years ago. Danjuma Joseph reports

Worried by the high rate of unhygienic situation in the state, Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, has re-introduced the monthly environmental sanitation exercise which was suspended about seven years ago.

Governor Sule, who re-launched the monthly environmental sanitation in Akwanga recently, promised to reward the cleanest local government area.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, advised the people to avoid indiscriminate dumping of refuse to make the environment clean.

“In our determination to keep the environment clean at all times, we have decided to re-introduce the monthly sanitation.

“It is in view of this that the government wants to call on everybody to reciprocate the state government’s gesture by protecting and keeping their environment clean.

“This is because a healthy nation is a wealthy nation. We must comply with the state government’s directive on monthly sanitation for healthy living,” he said.

The governor also urged traditional and religious leaders as well as other stakeholders not to relent in their efforts toward educating their subjects on the need to keep their environment clean.

He further directed chairmen of all local government and development area authorities to ensure strict compliance to instructions on the exercise.

The governor restated his commitment to execute good policies and programmes that would affect the lives of the people positively.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Environment and Solid Minerals, Mr Usman Abu, urged the people to change their attitude to environmental cleanliness.

“We commend the governor for the return of the monthly sanitation as it will go a long way in keeping our environment clean,” he said.

The Executive Chairman, Akwanga Local Government, Mr Samuel Meshi, also commended the governor for re-introducing the exercise.

Meshi said that the programme would go a long way in improving the health and standard of living of the people.

In another development, in its determination to wage serious war against erosion, the Nasarawa State Government has flagged off the planting of 1.3 million trees across the state.

Governor Sule of the state said this at the flag off of ‘2019 The Tree Planting’. Shortly after the flag off was the reintroduction of monthly sanitation in Akwanga Local Government Area.

The governor, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Mr Emmanuel Akabe, said that the trees would be planted within three years.

“For this year, 1,000 trees would be planted in each of the 13 local government areas totaling 13,000.

“So, each year from 2019 to 2022 the government will plant 13,000 trees,” the governor said.

He added that felling of trees without replacement would expose the environment to flooding and erosion among other dangers.

Sule also directed all local governments Chairmen, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to key into this policy in order to protect the environment.

He, therefore, called on the public to desist from engaging in activities such as cutting down of trees that would expose the environment to danger.

Also speaking at the occasion, Abubakar Murtala, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said the tree planting was part of efforts towards achieving goal 15 of the SDGs.

He called on members of the public to take ownership of the tree and guide them jealously in order to protect the environment.

He said that his office would put machinery in place to ensure that the trees to be planted were protected.

In their goodwill messages, Mr Samuel Meshi and Mr Samson Gamu-Yare, Chairman Akwanga Local Government Area and the Chum-Mada, respectively expressed gratitude to the governor for flagging off the programme in the area.

They promised to plant trees themselves and carry out campaigns to mobilise the public towards planting trees in the area.