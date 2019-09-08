Uproar Over Proposed N5.5bn Vehicles For Lawmakers

There have been accusations and counter accusations over plans by the members of the 9th Assembly to use about N5.5 billion to purchase vehicles, writes SUNDAY ISUWA

The 9th Assembly was inaugurated on June 11, 2019 with Sen Ahmad Lawan and Hon Femi Gbajabiamila emerging as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

Since convening, the lawmakers have taken some steps showing they will work in harmony with the executive arm of government.

The expeditious clearance of the president’s nominees including the screening and confirmation of the 43 ministers without background check and thorough investigation, shows that the present National Assembly is ready to work with the executive even at the detriment of the electorates.

The chairman of the National Assembly, Ahmed Lawan had said time without number that they will work closely and harmoniously too with the executive to ensure that the aspiration of the APC led government is achieved.

Lawan was recently criticised by some Nigerians for saying that the 9th Assembly will not disappoint president Muhammadu Buhari, instead of saying Nigerians.

But the uproar has again risen over the planned purchase of N5.5 billion vehicles for the lawmakers.

It was gathered that all the lawmakers and some senior government officials in the National Assembly will spend not less than N50 million for cars.

While some Nigerians have criticised the action saying such an amount of money can help in fixing the health and the education sectors in the country, the lawmakers have defended the proposal saying that if ministers need vehicles to work, lawmakers also need same.

The controversy has led to a legal action instituted by some civil societies in Nigeria, but the spokesman of the Senate has specifically said that the legal action is fruitless.

The lawsuit, filed by Kolawole Oluwadare and supported by an affidavit of urgency, was marked FHC/L/CS/1511/2019 and filed penulmate Friday at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi Lagos.

The plaintiffs argued that, “Spending a huge sum of N5.550 billion to buy luxury cars for principal members of the ninth Senate is unjust and unfair.”

They said, “It negates the constitutional oath of office made by members to perform their functions in the interest of the well-being and prosperity of Nigeria and its citizens, as contained in the Seventh Schedule of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended).”

The plaintiffs further argued that, “the proposed spending by the 9th Senate raises pertinent questions: What is the economic value and contribution of the vehicles sought to be purchased to the grand scheme of Nigeria’s economy?

“What are the parameters used to arrive at cost efficiency and value for money in the decision to purchase the vehicles? Where are the vehicles purchased by the eighth Senate?”

The 6,721 concerned Nigerians who joined the suit as co-plaintiffs with SERAP, BudgIT and EiE include: Bring Back Our Girls’ co-conveners, Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu; Jibrin Ibrahim; Edetaen Ojo; Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, and Deji Adeyanju.

The plaintiffs said, “The failure or refusal by the Senate to comply with legal and constitutional provisions is nothing but an act of arbitrariness.

“The money could be better allocated to more important sectors of the National Assembly expenditure – like constituency projects and National Assembly-endowed educational scholarships.”

The Senate has described the legal action by some civil society groups against its plan to buy official cars for members, as an effort in futility.

The spokesperson for the Senate, Adedayo Adeyeye, stated this on Sunday night while reacting to the alleged N5.5bn earmarked for the purchase of the exotic cars on Channels Television.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project , BudgIT, Enough is Enough and 6,721 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against the Senate leadership.

They are asking the Federal High Court to “restrain, prevent and stop the National Assembly Service Commission from paying or releasing the sum of N5.550bn budgeted for purchase of luxury cars for principal members of the ninth Senate.

They are also asking the Court to restrain and stop the Senate from collecting the money until the downward review of the amount proposed by the Senate.

Apart from the groups, many Nigerians have also criticised the members of the National Assembly over plans to spend such a huge amount of money to buy cars.

“This issue to me is unfair, that huge amount of money is supposed to be put in health or education sector to improve our life,” a pundit, Nehemiah Baba-Karik said.

According to him, the lawmakers must look at the value of the cars compared to the present infrastructure, adding that Nigerians deserve better from the lawmakers.

The political analyst said: “Spending such an amount for cars won’t be nice. What value is it going to add in our life?” Baba- Karik asked.

But the National Secretary of the apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Anthony Sani said the issue of vehicles for legislators is not clear.

“I say this because senators are given loans to buy vehicles and given allowances to maintain them. I thought such gestures are meant to assist the senators do their work effectively. What is more, how does purchase of vehicles for the senators tally with monetization policy of the government? He asked.

“I think our public officers are collecting from government salaries and allowances that are over and above the values of services they render to the citizens,” Sani said, calling for a review.

“That may explain the reasons why it is often said no group of Nigerians is more cosseted from the hostile economic environment, is more protected from the consequences of the members’ actions and more compensated for the members’ inadequacies than the public officers.”

“That also accounts for why some people say 25 percent of the nation’s recurrent expenditure is expended in the National Assembly at the expense of capital projects needed for socioeconomic development,” he said.

But despite the fact that most Nigerians were angry about the money earmarked for each lawmaker to buy official car, the leader of the Senate, Yahaya Abdullahi sees nothing wrong with buying cars for themselves since ministers that work in the executive arm also get new vehicles to work.

Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi) said people are just being mischievous adding that there is no way you can give people responsibilities in the National Assembly and then you expect them to come and work with their cars.

“Ministers are given official cars, not just one car. In some cases, the ministers that never run for any election get three to four cars. There are directors who have more than three or four jeeps at their disposal. I was a Perm Sec, so I know what obtains in government. So for someone to come out and say, a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should not be given an ordinary Jeep is wrong.

“I think that is an insult. People do not really appreciate the role Senators play in the national polity. This issue of cars is mischievous or complete lack of appreciation of the work that senators do. Several of these senators are the ones ensuring that they provide water for their communities because the local governments in most states are no longer functioning,” he said.

According to Abdullahi, a lot of the local government have collapsed, adding that it is through constituency projects that some communities see water to drink and roads to use.

“The whole issue attached to it is that senators earn too much. When you go to any office, whether as Perm Sec or Director, they have what is called operational services that involve running the office, travelling on official duties, buying stationeries and paying staff when you send them on errand.”

“These are operational expenses that are made available. Those funds are not put in the office of the Leader of the Senate or Senate President who will issue cheques and make sure that they make returns. It is given to the lawmakers directly who after using it will retire it. The only thing I don’t retire is my salary which after reduction is N700,000 to N800,000 a month,” he said.

The lawmakers said the whole thing is done in such a way that, it is given to the senators or members directly.

“It is not centered in one person’s office like the Senate President or office of the Clerk because if it is done that way, the Senate President will not be able to carry out his duties, he will just be attending to one problem or the other,” he said.

But the spokesman of the Senate has risen in defence of the lawmakers saying that once money is budgeted, it becomes legal for spending.

Adeyeye, who dismissed the report of the N5.5bn cars for lawmakers, said the amount would only be legal if budgeted by the National Assembly for such purpose.

The Senator said he was not aware of any plan to purchase vehicles for the lawmakers with such a huge amount.

He said, “It (planned legal battle) is an exercise in futility; a complete exercise in futility. Even I as a Senator have not heard anything about that.

“So why will people be relying on rumour and newspaper reports? I wouldn’t know and in any case, if the Senate is going to spend that (amount); if it is budgeted for, then it means it is purely legal.”

The Senate spokesperson noted that every new administration budgets vehicles for public office holders.

He lamented the public outcry against the development in the Senate, noting that it’s a norm for the three tiers of government.

He said, “So why will the National Assembly be different? Why are they focusing on the National Assembly and not looking at the Executive, Judiciary arms of government?

“All of these people are entitled to official cars and do use official cars.

“Directors of agencies, even minor officials in agencies use official cars. So why will the National Assembly be different?

“Why should it be a problem that the National Assembly is entitled to cars, to use official cars?”

He wondered why the purchase of cars for senators was viewed from the negative perspective.

Adeyeye said he could not imagine himself in a vehicle used by a former member.

He said, “Some of the vehicles they bought four years ago were no longer serviceable while others have probably been sold to their users.

“The mischief makers should desist from attempting to destroy the National Assembly, because doing so would amount to destroying the nation’s democratic process,” he added.