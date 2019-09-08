NEWS
Xenophobic Attacks: Buhari To Visit South Africa
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to pay a state visit to South Africa in October, the South African presidency said Saturday, after a spate of xenophobic violence in Johannesburg caused tensions between the countries.
South Africa’s financial capital and surrounding areas were rocked by a surge of deadly attacks against foreigners this week, many directed against Nigerian-owned businesses and properties.
The violence prompted reprisal attacks against South African firms in Nigeria and the temporary closing of South Africa’s diplomatic mission ins Lagos and Abuja.
At least 10 people were killed in the violence and hundreds of shops destroyed.
Buhari’s visit is meant to “reinforce the strong bonds between the two countries and jointly develop responses to challenges affecting people and businesses in South Africa and Nigeria”, said South Africa’s presidency in a statement.
Foreign workers are often victims of anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa — the continent’s second biggest economy after Nigeria — where they compete against locals for jobs, particularly in low-skilled industries.
More than 420 people have been arrested since the violence flared up on Sunday.
AFP.
MOST READ
‘We Won’t Apologise To IPOB Over Proscription’
Guber: The Mounting Furore Over Diri, Lyon’s Emergence In Bayelsa
Kogi: Has PDP Found Peace After Stormy Primaries?
Uproar Over Proposed N5.5bn Vehicles For Lawmakers
FG, Opposition Wrangle Ahead Of Tribunal’s Judgement
Police Deny Report Of Bomb Blast At S’African Embassy
N2trn Investments Flow Into Nigeria In 3 Months
MOST POPULAR
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Energizing Educational Institutions: The BUK Off-grid Solar Hybrid Initiative
- FEATURES24 hours ago
Kaduna/Abuja Highway: Return of Kidnappers!
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
I Served Fela And Seun For 51 Years – Baba Ani
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
BBNaija Update: Tension As Housemates Prepare For Eviction
- NEWS12 hours ago
Lagos Orders Resumption Of All Public, Private Schools Monday
- SPORTS24 hours ago
Madrid Made Me Scapegoat – Bale
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Tiwa Savage Cancels SA Concert
- SPORTS24 hours ago
Canadian Teenager Stands In Serena’s Path To Grand Slam Record