Abaji Chairman Advices Cabinet To Work Closely With Departmental Heads

Chairman of Abaji area council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, has advised his new cabinet members to work closely with departmental heads and the chief of staff, to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Ajiya, who gave the advice while inaugurating members of his cabinet, which comprised of supervisory councillors and senior special advisers, said the decision for all of them to work together has become necessary, because it is a task to move the council to the next level.

The council chairman stated that the cabinet members that were chosen from each of the 10 wards of the council will share his commitment to work tirelessly for the people of the council.

“I want to say that our primary business in this administration is to work together towards delivering the result that the people of Abaji expect from us,” he said.

The chairman said his administration has the great opportunity to build on the progress already made, in order to fundamentally shift Abaji trajectory on the path of steady growth and development.

Also speaking, the chairman of the APC in the FCT, Alhaji Usman Abdulmalik, congratulated the newly inaugurated supervisory councillors and special advisers, saying they should see the task ahead of them as a challenging one.

Abdulmalik said there was the need for the new cabinet members to ensure they support and work with all the relevant departments, so that the APC-led administration under the leadership of Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, will deliver his campaign promises across the ten wards of the council.

The new cabinet members that were inaugurated include, Sunday Tukura, as supervisory councillor for Education, Abdullahi Shuaibu, supervisory councillor for Works, Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Bello, supervisory councillor for Environmental and Ahmed Isah Amshaga, as supervisory councillor for Health.

Others are, Hajiya Hawakulu, special adviser on women affairs, Barrister Haruna Yakubu Gana, special on security matters, Tanko Alfa, special adviser on Agric and among others.