ENTERTAINMENT
Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ Featured In American TV Series
‘Anybody’, a song by Afro-fusion star, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has been featured on American TV series ‘Ballers’.
The series, which was created by Stephen Levinson, features Dwayne Johnson and tells the story of Spencer Strasmore.
Strasmore is a retired NFL player who must navigate his new career of choice as the financial manager of other NFL players.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ‘Anybody’ is one of the songs off Burna Boy’s recently released ‘African Giant’ album.
The singer confirmed the song inclusion in ‘Ballers’ by retweeting the announcement which was tweeted by @black_nino.
He tweeted, “Anybody was used in Ballers S0503 @burnaboy. My lord is blown.”
Burna Boy, who is also on an international tour, recently appeared on Trevor Noah’s show and Jimmy Kimmel where he performed his song.
NAN reports that in July, Burna Boy released an album titled ‘African Giant’, referencing the Coachella incidence.
The album contains fan-favourites and some of the biggest 2019 hits including ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan, ‘Anybody’ and ‘Dangote’ alongside a titular track ‘African Giant’ and several international collaborations.
Amongst the artists featured are Jorja Smith in ‘Gum Body’, Manifest in ‘Another Story’, Jeremih and Serani in ‘Secrets’, Damian Marley and Angelique Kidjo in ‘Different’, Future in ‘Show and Tell’ and YG in ‘This Side’. (NAN)
MOST READ
WAEC Certificate: PDP Agents To Cambridge Find Nothing Against PMB
Tribunal Sacks Ogun APC Rep, Orders Rerun Within 90 Days
UEA, FG To Strengthen Collaboration On Aviation
We Will Continue To Support NYSC – Wike
Pension Board Begins N741m Payment To Retirees
Sexagenarian Docked For Allegedly Defiling 2 Sisters
Tribunal Upholds Gov. el-Rufai’s Re-Election
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Gov. Udom’s Performance Unquestionable – AILM Replies APC
- AFRICA5 hours ago
South Africa: Two Dead In New Bout Of Mob Violence
- Others11 hours ago
Buhari’s Performance In 100 Days Manifestation Of Next Level – PSC
- ENTERTAINMENT5 hours ago
Celebrities Thrill Audience At Waje’s Red Velvet Concert
- BUSINESS5 hours ago
Pound Rebounds On Data Surprise, Brexit Hopes
- WORLD4 hours ago
China Develops Robot To Improve Pharmacy Services
- NEWS4 hours ago
Minister Of State Pledges Support To Africa Women Conference
- NEWS4 hours ago
VIOs Arrest 65 Unpainted, Unregistered Taxis In Abuja