ENTERTAINMENT
Celebrities Thrill Audience At Waje’s Red Velvet Concert
Waje rounded off her first ever concert live at the Muson centre in Lagos on the 1st of September 2019. Tagged the ‘Red Velvet Concert’, the sold out show also featured MI Abaga, Adekunle Gold, Johnny Drille, Kaline and Chike.
The concert which was a burlesque themed event, had in attendance various guests including Senator Ita Giwa, Omawumi, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Richard Mofe Damijo, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Adunni Ade, Basket Mouth, Sound Sultan, Timi and Busola Dakolo, Chef Fregz and Kemi Lala, Latasha Nwugbe and so many others.
Speaking on the event, Waje said “I am so happy to do this; I would want to have this kind of event every year in order to bring alternative music to the fore front”. Waje’s scintillating voice and appearance endeared guests to her, as the crowd screamed and danced to her performance. She performed songs from her Red Velvet Album which included ‘Soldier, Be Mine, Got Sauce, Why’ and so many others.
Highlights included Waje’s duet with Adekunle Gold for their song “Why” which got the audience on their feet, and then she brought the house down with her performance with MI of their song, “One Naira”. From Kaline’s sultry performance to Chike’s beautiful performance and Johnny Drille’s singing on stage, the show was indeed an amazing Affairs.
MOST READ
How To End Unintended Pregnancies In Minors
PMB Congratulates D’Tigers For Beating China, Qualifying For Olympics 2020
ALGON Denies Removal Of National President
Stand for Honour, Frank Tasks Judiciary
VIOs Arrest 65 Unpainted, Unregistered Taxis In Abuja
Abaji Chairman Advices Cabinet To Work Closely With Departmental Heads
Xenophobia Attacks: Group Calls For UN, AU Intervention
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
ALGON Gets New National President
- NEWS23 hours ago
Obaseki Assures More Investments To Boost Infrastructure In Ambrose Alli Varsity
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: PDP Candidate Tasks INEC, Security Agencies On Credible, Peaceful Polls
- NEWS24 hours ago
WANEP Decries Underutilization Of Women In Peace Building Process
- NEWS23 hours ago
100 Days: Stakeholders Shower Encomiums On Gov Sule
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Aero Set To Commence Operations To Benin Airport On Back Of Route Viability
- NEWS18 hours ago
Gov. Udom’s Performance Unquestionable – AILM Replies APC
- NEWS23 hours ago
N50 Billion Bond Not For 2020 Election, Says Ondo Govt.