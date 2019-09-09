NEWS
Don’t Join Issues With Oshiomhole Over Hostile Comments, Obaseki Orders Edo Govt Officials, Others
Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has ordered officials of the state not to join issues with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over the hostile comments credited to the former governor of the state.
Obaseki whose directive was conveyed in a statement jointly signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, and the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Barr. Paul Ohonbamu, said he is pursuing the path of peace for the sake of Edo people.
The statement said: “The Edo State Government observed over the weekend, leading to this week, very hostile statements credited to our revered National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, across the various media platforms, including radio, television, newspapers and the social media.
“This onslaught against the governor and government of Edo State, widely publicised, has also been trailed by enquiries about the state government’s response to these attacks, from various stakeholders, both within and outside the country.”
“Consequently, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has instructed that no state actor, within Edo State Government, should make any comment whatsoever or join issues on the ensuing hostile comments and discussions,” Osagie and Ohonbamu said.
They added that “Obaseki said he has chosen to pursue the path of peace and reconciliation in dealing with these issues in the interest of the good people of Edo State and our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”
MOST READ
World Literacy Day: Obaseki Harps On Promotion Of Edo Language, Digital Learning
Sujimoto Construction Wins 2019 Property Development Award
Xenophobic Attacks: PMB Receives Report Of Special Envoy To South Africa
Ihedioha Tasks Corps Members On Rural Agricultural Devt
Why We Are Focused On Youth Devt In Edo, By Obaseki
AAA Raises Alarm Over Plot To Reconstitute Rivers Election Tribunal
Tribunal Affirms el-Rufai’s Election As Kaduna Governor
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Gov. Udom’s Performance Unquestionable – AILM Replies APC
- NEWS6 hours ago
VIOs Arrest 65 Unpainted, Unregistered Taxis In Abuja
- Others13 hours ago
Buhari’s Performance In 100 Days Manifestation Of Next Level – PSC
- AFRICA7 hours ago
South Africa: Two Dead In New Bout Of Mob Violence
- ENTERTAINMENT7 hours ago
Celebrities Thrill Audience At Waje’s Red Velvet Concert
- NEWS6 hours ago
Xenophobia Attacks: Group Calls For UN, AU Intervention
- BUSINESS7 hours ago
Pound Rebounds On Data Surprise, Brexit Hopes
- WORLD6 hours ago
China Develops Robot To Improve Pharmacy Services