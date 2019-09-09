DSS Alerts On Plans To Undermine Peace In Nigeria

The Department of State Services (DSS) raises the alarm of plans to undermine national security, peace and unity in the country.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, in a statement, said the mastermind of the threat, are determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences, within and outside the country, to destabilize the nation.

According to him, the Service “wishes to reiterate its earlier alert to the nation of plans by subversive groups and individuals to undermine national security, peace and unity in the country.

“These elements are determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences, within and outside the country, to destabilize the nation.

” They also initiate narratives to deepen their subversive objectives so as to achieve preferred illegal outcomes.

“The aim is to set the country on fire as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences.”

The DSS also warned those who specializes in spreading “fake news across social media to desist henceforth or face the wrath of the law.

Part of the statement added that “the Service expresses dismay over the increasing use of fake news and unsubstantiated information spread across social media platforms to deceive and incite sections of the populace to civil unrest.

“While condemning the unpatriotic and misguided activities of these anti-social elements, the Service equally warns them to desist forthwith from their unholy acts as the full weight of the law will be brought against them.

” In the same vein, citizens are enjoined to remain law abiding, peaceful and report any suspicions likely to inhibit public safety to appropriate authorities.”

While assuring the nation of adequate protection, the Service noted that “on its part, the Service will remain committed in its pursuit of national stability in line with its statutory mandate of protecting the country against crimes and threats to its internal security.”