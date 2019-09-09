Ihedioha Tasks Corps Members On Rural Agricultural Devt

The Imo State Governor, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has enjoined operators of the NYSC Scheme in the state to be veritable source of rapid rural agricultural development so as to strengthen the quest of his administration to improve the condition of the citizenry.

He said that they could do this by taking pains to establish farm settlements in some selected local government areas in a bid to boost food production as well as create the needed employment for the people.

The governor gave the charge when he officially closed the 21 day orientation course of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Corps members deployed to serve in the state held at the NYSC Orientation camp, Eziama Obaire, Nkwere council area.

The governor who spoke through the state commissioner for Youths and Social development Okechukwu UmezEronini, stressing the importance of agriculture to the nation’s economy and the need to diversify the latter noted with delight that the NYSC scheme has continued to live up to expectation, noting that Corps members have played an auxiliary role in the critical sectors of the economy, with impressive performance in the educational health and agricultural sectors.

Hon.Ihedioha while urging the corps members to be focused, dedicated and committed to their service obligation also pleaded with them to remember all that they learnt in the orientation camp and to put them into use particularly in their places of primary assignment as well as in their host community so as to add value and contribute their quota to the Rebuild Imo Policy Initiative of his administration.

Chinedu John Eloeboh the state coordinator of the NYSC in an address earlier bemoaned the plight of Corps members deplored to serve in the state arising from the nation’s excruciating economic realities.

Eloeboh therefore pleaded to the government to consider the resumption of the payment of state allowances to Corps members in the state to motivate them to higher productivity just as he charged the Corps members to be loyal, disciplined, dedicated and resourceful