IMN Remains Proscribed – IGP Insists
…Warns against procession
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has said the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), aka, Shiite, remains proscribed and any procession by the group would amount to terrorism.
This was revealed by the Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba in a statement on Monday.
According to statement, the police noted that “it has come to the knowledge of the Nigeria Police Force that some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) intend to embark on a nationwide procession, ostensibly to cause disruption of public peace, order and security in the country.
” The Force noted that in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order notice 2019 of 26th July, 2019, the activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have been proscribed.
“Consequently, all gathering or procession by the group remains ultimately illegal and will be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism.”
The Force PRO also stated that “to this end, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Commissioners of Police in all the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to put in place concrete measures to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, anywhere in the country.
“The IGP also enjoins the public to avail the Force with useful information as regards the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria.
” In addition, the IGP has also advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards not to be cajoled into embarking on illegal and ill-motivated activities by anyone or group of persons, under any guise whatsoever. “
