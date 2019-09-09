Minister Of State Pledges Support To Africa Women Conference  

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has pledged to support the Africa Women Conference (AWC), for sustainable growth of Africa women.

Speaking when she received in her office, a delegation of women, led by the co-convener of Africa Women Conference, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, the minister of state called on other women in position of authorities to support the course of AWC.

Aliyu, who is also an inductee of Africa Women Conference Hall of Fame, also commended Ahmadu for using her nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Helpline Foundation for the Needy, to promote entrepreneurial skills of rural women in Nigeria.

She noted that the foundation has consistently embarked on programmes for women and children with the singular aim of building a bond that would ease their individual socio-economic burdens.

Earlier in a remark, the leader of delegation/founder of Helpline Foundation, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, had pledged the foundation unflinching support for programmes that affect women and rural dwellers in the territory.

“I and every member of the team will do everything within our human ability to support you in carrying out your duties as Honorable Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in a capacity as sensitive and demanding as the Minister of State for FCT.”

Recall that the Africa Women Conference was inaugurated in March 2018 with the theme “Repositioning Africa: Role of Women in Sustainable Development.” The third edition is scheduled to hold in Marrakesh, Morocco from 21st to the 23rd November 2019.