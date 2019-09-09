Nollywood: NFVCB Chief, two others honoured at TINFF in Canada

Alh. Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director of National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) ,Moses Babatope, GMD FilOne Cinema and veteran Nigerian filmmaker Peace Anyiam-Osigwe have been honoured at the 2019 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF).

The three Nollywood stakeholders bagged the awards at the Awards Night which marked the grand finale of the film fiesta held from September 7 to 8 at Brampton, Toronto, Canada.

Thomas and the GMD of FimOne both received the “Excellence Awards”,while Anyiam-Osigwe,founder of globally acclaimed film ceremony, Africa Movie Academy Awards, clinched the “Life Time Achievement Award.”

In his remark, Thomas, who was appointed by President Buhari in 2017 to head the NFVCB, expressed delight that the award was an indication that the society was interested in whatever does.

“This recognition clearly shows that people are concerned and are watching how we do our work in building the industry.”

The Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) is a competition with live festival screening and an annual awards event in the beautiful city of Toronto.

It embraces diversity, with its Film Festival & Awards Night geared towards to providing support for independent film-makers through reviewing, judging, marketing, and distribution networking, and trying to overcome any other obstacles which potentially hinder the artist’s ability to create.

TINFF’s focus is to excel creative, independent film direction through diversity, innovation and uniqueness that captures the series of movements and experiences in a single film.