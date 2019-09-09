BUSINESS
Pound Rebounds On Data Surprise, Brexit Hopes
Sterling rebounded from early lows on Monday and headed towards a five-week high on Monday, as surprisingly strong data and growing optimism that Britain will not crash out of the European Union (EU) without a deal, boosted demand for the British currency.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try for a second time on Monday to call a snap parliamentary election.
But the snap election is set to be thwarted once more by opposition lawmakers who want to ensure Johnson cannot take Britain out of the EU without a divorce agreement in place.
“The threat of a no-deal Brexit has somewhat receded but has not gone away completely, which is reflected around current levels,’’ said Esther Maria Reichelt, a strategist at Commerzbank.
Against the dollar, the pound gained 0.25 per cent to $1.2321 after weakening 0.2 per cent to $1.2233 earlier.
It hit a one-month of $1.2353 last week.
Versus the euro, it also gained 0.25 per cent to 89.48 pence.
Johnson, last week, failed to win enough support from lawmakers to call an early election and parliament also approved a bill, which aims to block a no-deal Brexit at the end of October.
That would force Johnson to seek a delay to Brexit.
Sterling had a rollercoaster week during which it plunged to three-year lows before rebounding strongly as lawmakers voted to block a no-deal Brexit.
In a note published late on Friday, strategists at Goldman Sachs raised the probability of a Brexit deal to 55 per cent from 45 per cent earlier and cut the likelihood of a “no-deal” to 20 per cent from 25 per cent previously.
However, there is some uncertainty on whether the EU will allow an extension, while the Daily Telegraph reported Johnson has prepared plans to legally stop any Brexit extension.
The uncertainty prompted hedge funds to unwind some of their negative bets against the British currency.
Speculative short positions on the pound slipped in the latest week to 84,959, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
The pound also received a rare boost from surprisingly strong economic data.
Economic output in July alone was 0.3 per cent higher than in June, the Office for National Statistics said, marking the biggest rise since January and topping all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a 0.1 per cent increase. (NAN)
MOST READ
How To End Unintended Pregnancies In Minors
PMB Congratulates D’Tigers For Beating China, Qualifying For Olympics 2020
ALGON Denies Removal Of National President
Stand for Honour, Frank Tasks Judiciary
VIOs Arrest 65 Unpainted, Unregistered Taxis In Abuja
Abaji Chairman Advices Cabinet To Work Closely With Departmental Heads
Xenophobia Attacks: Group Calls For UN, AU Intervention
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
ALGON Gets New National President
- NEWS23 hours ago
Obaseki Assures More Investments To Boost Infrastructure In Ambrose Alli Varsity
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: PDP Candidate Tasks INEC, Security Agencies On Credible, Peaceful Polls
- NEWS24 hours ago
WANEP Decries Underutilization Of Women In Peace Building Process
- NEWS23 hours ago
100 Days: Stakeholders Shower Encomiums On Gov Sule
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Aero Set To Commence Operations To Benin Airport On Back Of Route Viability
- NEWS23 hours ago
N50 Billion Bond Not For 2020 Election, Says Ondo Govt.
- NEWS18 hours ago
Gov. Udom’s Performance Unquestionable – AILM Replies APC