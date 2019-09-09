Tribunal Affirms el-Rufai’s Election As Kaduna Governor

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Monday affirmed the election of governor Nasir El-Rufai as duly elected governor of the State in March, 2019 polls.

Chairman of the three-man panel, Justice Ibrahim Bako, in his ruling explained that the petitioner, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isah Ashiru was unable to prove his allegations of massive rigging and other electoral irregularities against Governor El-Rufai , the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) before the Tribunal.

Recall that, in the petition filed before the tribunal, the PDP candidate had alleged that irregularities trailed the conduct of the March 9, governorship election and asked the Tribunal to declare him winner of the election.

However, the Tribunal ruled that the petitioner was unable to provide substantial evidence to prove his allegations, even as it notes that the petitioner did not present any factual evidence to prove INEC wrong in returning El-Rufai of the APC as duly elected.

The tribunal however dismissed the petitioner’s case challenging the governorship election for lacking in merit.

Speaking with journalists after the ruling, chairman Kaduna state chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hassan Hyet, indicated that the party will proceed to appeal court against the tribunal’s judgement upholding governor el-Rufai’s election.