NEWS
UEA, FG To Strengthen Collaboration On Aviation
United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday said it would deepen collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria on aviation.
Ambassador of UAE to Nigeria, Dr Fahad AI Taffaq, made this known in Abuja when he paid courtesy visit to the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika in his office.
According to him, such move will improve the existing relation among the two societies.
He commended Nigerian effort of Air Peace carrier that recently operated from Nigeria to Sharjah.
“We are to celebrate the first Nigerian Carrier, Air Peace, which operated the flight from Nigeria to Sharjah. It was a coordination from both sides to see that the process saw the light of the day.
“We will like to see more from Nigeria. I have spoken with our Civil Aviation Authority for Nigeria airlines to operate more flight into UAE.
“We want to thank the Federal Government for allowing our carriers to operate to Lagos and Abuja,“ he said.
Responding, Sirika expressed the ready of the Federal Government to improve partnership with UEA in aviation sector.
Sirika said the current administration recreated Ministry of Aviation due to its highly technicality, complexity and sensitivity. (NAN)
MOST READ
WAEC Certificate: PDP Agents To Cambridge Find Nothing Against PMB
Tribunal Sacks Ogun APC Rep, Orders Rerun Within 90 Days
UEA, FG To Strengthen Collaboration On Aviation
We Will Continue To Support NYSC – Wike
Pension Board Begins N741m Payment To Retirees
Sexagenarian Docked For Allegedly Defiling 2 Sisters
Tribunal Upholds Gov. el-Rufai’s Re-Election
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS20 hours ago
Gov. Udom’s Performance Unquestionable – AILM Replies APC
- AFRICA5 hours ago
South Africa: Two Dead In New Bout Of Mob Violence
- Others11 hours ago
Buhari’s Performance In 100 Days Manifestation Of Next Level – PSC
- ENTERTAINMENT5 hours ago
Celebrities Thrill Audience At Waje’s Red Velvet Concert
- BUSINESS5 hours ago
Pound Rebounds On Data Surprise, Brexit Hopes
- NEWS4 hours ago
Minister Of State Pledges Support To Africa Women Conference
- WORLD4 hours ago
China Develops Robot To Improve Pharmacy Services
- NEWS3 hours ago
VIOs Arrest 65 Unpainted, Unregistered Taxis In Abuja