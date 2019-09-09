NEWS
We Will Continue To Support NYSC – Wike
Gov. Nyesom Wike on Monday restated his administration’s resolve to support the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to achieve its mandate.
Wike spoke at the closing ceremony of the 2019 NYSC Batch ‘B’ Stream Two Orientation Course at its the corps ‘Permanent Camp at Nonwa-Gbam, Tai Local Government Area of the state.
Represented by Dr Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government, the governor said that his administration would always do its best to enhance the welfare of corps members in the state.
He, however, urged corps members serving in Rivers to be committed toward impacting positively on their host communities.
“You are expected to join hands with the current administration in positively affecting the lives of the people you dwell with,” he said.
Earlier, Mr Chiwendu Chukwu, the State Coordinator of the NYSC in Rivers, had called on employers of labour in the state to accept the services of the corps members posted to them
Chukwu thanked the state government and other stakeholders in the NYSC project for their support to the scheme.
He also commended the NYSC camp officials for the synergy, teamwork, commitment and dedication that made the orientation programme a success. (NAN)
