NEWS
35 Arraigned For Arson, Stealing Of Katsina SGS’ Property
No fewer than 35 suspects arrested over the alleged burning of Danmusa country home of the secretary to the government of Katsina State, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa and the theft of his property worth millions of naira have been arraigned in court.
The suspects and scores of irate mob were also said to have burnt down two offices of the Danmusa local government area chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Danmusa Town.
The accused persons were arraigned before the Senior Magistrate Abdulkarim Ahmed Umar on six counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, disturbance of public peace, rioting, theft and mischief by fire.
The pleas of the suspects could not be taken on the charges preferred against them because the alleged offence of mischief by fire would be tried by a high court.
The prosecutor, Police Sergeant Adamu Musa, said the accused committed the offences at about 9pm on 3rd September, 2019, contrary to sections 97, 113, 106, 288 and 337 of the Penal Code Law.
According to him, the suspects and a group of angry mob in their numbers armed with machetes and sticks from Ajiyawa, Dudi, Kukoki, Aidun Gado, Shajifito and Kurechi villages including Danmusa town marched on the street in Danmusa town shouting abusive words and burning used tyres on the street before they advanced to the APC offices which they set them on fire.
He added that the accused persons stormed the residence of SGS, stole valuable property and burnt down the house before they were arrested by a team of policemen at the scene.
The court also heard that other suspects still at large in the case included Sanusi Adamu of Gumza Gamale village; Lawal Gurza; Kiyashe of Barza village; Suleiman Abdullahi; Usman Gurza Gamji, and Dan Abule Mai Abduga of Danmusa local government area.
The presiding magistrate, Abdulkarim Umar, ordered three suspected juvenile offenders among the accused to be detained in Children Remand Home, Katsina, and adjourned the case till October 14, 2019, for further mention.
MOST READ
Oyetola Tasks Corps Members On Nation Building
Makinde Revokes 26,000 Hectares Of Land Acquired By Politicians, Cronies
Sultan Condemns Pastors, Imams Who Incite Violence
Adigbe-Opako Bridge Ready Soon – Gov Abiodun
PMB Orders Evacuation Of Nigerians From South Africa
DSS Alerts On Plans To Undermine National Security
Bandits Kidnap 6 On Kaduna- Abuja Road
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
VIOs Arrest 65 Unpainted, Unregistered Taxis In Abuja
- Others21 hours ago
Buhari’s Performance In 100 Days Manifestation Of Next Level – PSC
- AFRICA15 hours ago
South Africa: Two Dead In New Bout Of Mob Violence
- NEWS14 hours ago
Xenophobia Attacks: Group Calls For UN, AU Intervention
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Celebrities Thrill Audience At Waje’s Red Velvet Concert
- NEWS10 hours ago
WAEC Certificate: PDP Agents To Cambridge Find Nothing Against PMB
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Pound Rebounds On Data Surprise, Brexit Hopes
- WORLD14 hours ago
China Develops Robot To Improve Pharmacy Services