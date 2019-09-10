35 Arraigned For Arson, Stealing Of Katsina SGS’ Property

No fewer than 35 suspects arrested over the alleged burning of Danmusa country home of the secretary to the government of Katsina State, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa and the theft of his property worth millions of naira have been arraigned in court.

The suspects and scores of irate mob were also said to have burnt down two offices of the Danmusa local government area chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Danmusa Town.

The accused persons were arraigned before the Senior Magistrate Abdulkarim Ahmed Umar on six counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, disturbance of public peace, rioting, theft and mischief by fire.

The pleas of the suspects could not be taken on the charges preferred against them because the alleged offence of mischief by fire would be tried by a high court.

The prosecutor, Police Sergeant Adamu Musa, said the accused committed the offences at about 9pm on 3rd September, 2019, contrary to sections 97, 113, 106, 288 and 337 of the Penal Code Law.

According to him, the suspects and a group of angry mob in their numbers armed with machetes and sticks from Ajiyawa, Dudi, Kukoki, Aidun Gado, Shajifito and Kurechi villages including Danmusa town marched on the street in Danmusa town shouting abusive words and burning used tyres on the street before they advanced to the APC offices which they set them on fire.

He added that the accused persons stormed the residence of SGS, stole valuable property and burnt down the house before they were arrested by a team of policemen at the scene.

The court also heard that other suspects still at large in the case included Sanusi Adamu of Gumza Gamale village; Lawal Gurza; Kiyashe of Barza village; Suleiman Abdullahi; Usman Gurza Gamji, and Dan Abule Mai Abduga of Danmusa local government area.

The presiding magistrate, Abdulkarim Umar, ordered three suspected juvenile offenders among the accused to be detained in Children Remand Home, Katsina, and adjourned the case till October 14, 2019, for further mention.