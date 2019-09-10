NEWS
Adigbe-Opako Bridge Ready Soon – Gov Abiodun
The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured residents of Adigbe-Opako and environs in Abeokuta that the bridge linking the two communities will be completed soon.
Governor Abiodun, who gave the assurance while inspecting the project recently, said it would have been completed by now, but for some necessary modifications done on the bridge, to carry large volume of water during heavy rain.
“We had to make some adjustments to the original design to accommodate large volume of water when there is heavy rain. Work done here before was not enough to stop flooding. We believe that with what is being done now, the problem of perennial flooding in this area will be a thing of the past.
He further it was the urgent need resolve the flooding problem that informed the necessary modifications, ‘’I want to assure our people that we will do a thorough job and the flooding problem will be a thing of the past. By God’s grace, this bridge will be ready soon”, the Governor assured.
While calling on the people to be patient for a thorough job, Prince Abiodun urged them to continue to support his administration to serve them better.
Some residents of the area, Mrs. Elizabeth Ajibade, called on those executing the project to expedite action to ensure early completion, while Bayo Shittu, said people in the area had suffered untold hardship as a result of frequent flooding, appreciating the governor for responding to their plight.
MOST READ
Oyetola Tasks Corps Members On Nation Building
Makinde Revokes 26,000 Hectares Of Land Acquired By Politicians, Cronies
Sultan Condemns Pastors, Imams Who Incite Violence
Adigbe-Opako Bridge Ready Soon – Gov Abiodun
PMB Orders Evacuation Of Nigerians From South Africa
DSS Alerts On Plans To Undermine National Security
Bandits Kidnap 6 On Kaduna- Abuja Road
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS14 hours ago
VIOs Arrest 65 Unpainted, Unregistered Taxis In Abuja
- Others21 hours ago
Buhari’s Performance In 100 Days Manifestation Of Next Level – PSC
- AFRICA15 hours ago
South Africa: Two Dead In New Bout Of Mob Violence
- NEWS14 hours ago
Xenophobia Attacks: Group Calls For UN, AU Intervention
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Celebrities Thrill Audience At Waje’s Red Velvet Concert
- NEWS10 hours ago
WAEC Certificate: PDP Agents To Cambridge Find Nothing Against PMB
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Pound Rebounds On Data Surprise, Brexit Hopes
- WORLD14 hours ago
China Develops Robot To Improve Pharmacy Services