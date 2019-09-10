Adigbe-Opako Bridge Ready Soon – Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has assured residents of Adigbe-Opako and environs in Abeokuta that the bridge linking the two communities will be completed soon.

Governor Abiodun, who gave the assurance while inspecting the project recently, said it would have been completed by now, but for some necessary modifications done on the bridge, to carry large volume of water during heavy rain.

“We had to make some adjustments to the original design to accommodate large volume of water when there is heavy rain. Work done here before was not enough to stop flooding. We believe that with what is being done now, the problem of perennial flooding in this area will be a thing of the past.

He further it was the urgent need resolve the flooding problem that informed the necessary modifications, ‘’I want to assure our people that we will do a thorough job and the flooding problem will be a thing of the past. By God’s grace, this bridge will be ready soon”, the Governor assured.

While calling on the people to be patient for a thorough job, Prince Abiodun urged them to continue to support his administration to serve them better.

Some residents of the area, Mrs. Elizabeth Ajibade, called on those executing the project to expedite action to ensure early completion, while Bayo Shittu, said people in the area had suffered untold hardship as a result of frequent flooding, appreciating the governor for responding to their plight.