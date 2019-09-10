Bandits Kidnap 6 On Kaduna- Abuja Road

Again, no fewer than six persons were kidnapped by bandits on Kaduna-Abuja highway on Sunday evening.

The six persons, it was gathered, were traveling from Offa to Kaduna on board a commercial bus of a transport company, Okin Motors.

The incident, according to sources, happened around Rijana axis of the Kaduna-Abuja Express Way.

Though police were yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report, the development associations of Offa people, Offa Descendants’ Union (ODU) said they were already making efforts to secure the victims’ release.

National public relations officer of the union, Maruf Olalekan Ajenifuja, in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna, yesterday, said ODU had waded in and efforts were in top gear to secure the release of the victims.

The statement added that all the abducted people would be released soonest.

According to him, “The Offa Descendants’ Union (ODU) has received the sad news of the Kidnapping of 6 people traveling with Okin Motors from Offa to Kaduna yesterday.

“This worrisome incident happened at Rejana along Abuja – Kaduana Express Way thereby throwing many families into period of sorrow.

“ODU has waded in and efforts are in top gear to secure the release of the victims and we hope they would be released soonest by the special grace of God. We may not be able to give you details at the moment due to security reasons.” the statement read.

Meanwhile, chairman Yoruba Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs in the 19 northern states and Abuja, Ambassador Muhammad Arigbabuwo, has called for release of the victims

The monarch, who made the plea while speaking with the media in Kaduna, yesterday, appealed to their abductors to release their victims because they were ordinary people in search of survival.

He also called the government to improve in the welfare packages of all security agents, especially those in the frontline to at least boost their morale.