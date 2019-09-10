Bauchi Assembly Crisis Over – Gbajabiamila

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed Abdulakadir has applauded the leadership of the National Assembly for making Bauchi a peaceful place following the crisis that engulfed the state House of Assembly shortly after its inauguration. This is even as the Speaker of the House of Representatives confirmed that the crisis in Bauchi Assembly is over.

The governor who stated this while receiving the Speaker, House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila who was in Bauchi on a condolence visit over the demise of a prominent business tycoon and father of Hon Mansur Manu Soro, member representing Ganjuwa east federal constituency, explained that Bauchi State will not forget the prompt intervention of the National Assembly in the Bauchi Assembly crisis.

He said, “We were ashamed, myself, my deputy are all members of the National Assembly, we should not have had this kind of problem but sometimes such problem is a manifestation of democracy and challenges.”

The governor described his newly formed cabinet as a resource based institution with four former members of the National Assembly saying that he would establish a bipartisan government in Bauchi State where all parties will have a sense of belonging.

He also commended the Speaker for his intervention in Zamfara and Bauchi states’ security challenges.

Earlier in his remarks, Femi Gbajabiamila said that they were in the state to pay a condolence visit to the family of late Alhaji Manu Soro Sarkin Fulanin Bauchi.

Gbajabiamila said, “The seeming crisis that almost enveloped the state some months ago has now been resolved.”