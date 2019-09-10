Bayelsa Guber: Gov Dickson Charges Corps Members On Free, Fair Elections

Corps members deployed to Bayelsa State for their national service and who would volunteer as electoral ad hoc staff during the gubernatorial election have been charged to ensure that the process was free, fair and credible.

Governor Seriake Dickson, gave the charge during the closing ceremony of 2019 Batch B stream II orientation course in Kaiama, Kolokuma/ Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa State.

The governor, who was represented by the chief of staff, Government House, Hon Talford, said, “ You are on national duty in our state at a very crucial time. Bayelsa is preparing for governorship election in November this year.

“As you are already aware, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) will engage your services as ad hoc staff. Therefore, as your father in the state, I honestly advise you not to lose focus of your critical duty during the exercise. Before, during and after the election, be security conscious and do not engage in any form of electoral malpractice.

“Adhere strictly to the electoral guidelines and ensure the electoral process is credible, free and fair,” Governor Dickson stated.

Addressing the rejection of corps members, he directed that government establishments should not reject but accept and assist them to settle down for national service. He vowed to deal decisively with any head of government establishment who without a genuine reason rejects the services of the corps members.

He assured the corps members of their security, adding that their welfare remain top priority as he has put sufficient policies in place to ensure they had a secured and fruitful service year in Bayelsa State.

He further commended the state coordinator of NYSC and all camp officials for effectively managing the orientation camp activities.

He informed the corps members that the state government would continue to engage corps members in developmental programmes for the mutual benefit of the state and the NYSC scheme.

“Therefore, initiate and embark on viable projects that will positively impact your host communities. In this wise, I hasten to declare you all as ‘Restoration Agents’ that will partner with us in developmental programmes especially in health, education and infrastructure.

“Be assured that your efforts will not be in vain as the state government has an effective reward policy of celebrating those of you who distinguish yourselves during your service year,” the governor said.

He wished them a fruitful service year in Bayelsa and advised them to feel free to choose and marry their spouses from Bayelsa.

Earlier in her welcome address, the state coordinator, Mrs Ojugo Elizabeth Iyowuna commended the governor, government and good people of Bayelsa for their support that ensured a hitch free orientation course in the state.

She thanked all collaborating agencies and other stakeholders who assisted in various ways towards the exercise.