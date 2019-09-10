Buhari Greets Gabriel Igbinedion At 85

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, on his 85th birthday slated for Wednesday.

In a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari saluted Igbinedion for his high sense of patriotism, love for humanity and dedication to helping the poor and underprivileged.

The president noted with pride Igbinedion’s contributions to the nation’s development as “a serial entrepreneur who finds joy in investing in sectors that directly impact the livelihood of Nigerians, including education, health, transportation and the media.’’

While joining his family, friends and associates to celebrate the milestone, the president said Igbinedion’s active role in Nigeria’s business space inspired many younger people to start-up companies that had continued to buoy the economy.

Buhari added that Igbinedion’s contributions to national development would remain appreciated.

He prayed that Almighty God would grant the Esama of Benin good health, strength and longer life to continue the good work. (NAN)