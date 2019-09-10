Competent Leadership, Key To Unleashing Nigeria’s Potential, Says NYPF

***Holds Summit in London

Concerned about the unending circle of political and economic failures brought about by lack of competent leadership, endless political corruption, sabotage of national assets and placement of personal interest over public interest, coupled with the burden of poverty which has remained visible among not too privileged majority in Nigeria, amongst others, the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF, is set to hold a summit in London, United Kingdom, with a view to finding workable solutions to some of these touchy issues of development.

According to a statement released to the press, the NYPF emphasized that the summit, which has as its theme ‘Competent Leadership, Key to Unleashing Nigeria’s Potential’, is aimed at bringing together young Nigerian professionals residing in Europe to discuss solutions to some of the crises emanating from decades of poor leadership, institutional corruption, and failed economic policies, amongst others, in Nigeria.

As country with over 200 million plus population, accounting for about 12% of Africa’s 1.2 billion population, Nigeria has remained predominantly an import dependent mono-economy leaving most of her largely young population untrained and unprepared for the future, NYPF noted that this is a clear sign of leadership failure over the years.

The statement stated further that “it is a worrisome trend that the bulk of young Nigerians who are skilled and well- trained have chosen to live outside of Nigeria, mostly seeking greener pastures in developed economies such as Europe, America and Asia where they are appreciated and allowed to contribute vastly to the development of these economies to the painful disadvantage and detriment of their country of origin, which is Nigeria”.

According to the Chairman of NYPF, Moses Siloko Siasia, he noted that “Nigeria has remained largely underdeveloped and backward in Technology, Agriculture and Commerce as a result of backward thinking leadership and incompetent policymakers who are focused on satisfying private interests, instead of pursuing the general public interest”.

“Leadership incompetence in Nigeria has resulted in lack of patriotism, pursuit of myopic personal interests. Therefore, there is a need to emphasize on teamwork geared towards improving the quality of leadership. Only competent and collaborative leaders can bring development and improvement in the lives of people. A country can only develop under strong, patriotic and competent leaders. Unfortunately many competent Nigerians have chosen to live outside of Nigeria for lack of opportunities and failure of policies and politics” Siasia emphasized.

According to the statement, this submit in London on the 14th of September 2019 has as main goal to encourage young and competent Nigerians who live and work outside of Nigeria to see the urgent need to return back home. The statement noted that “this is critical because they have a role to play in the social economic advancement of Nigeria if Nigeria is to ever attain true political and economic progress”.

The NYPF noted that China was built by its people; same is Singapore, as well as other countries in Asia, including such other progressive countries within Africa. It called on young Nigerians at home and in diaspora to endeavor to participate in the efforts to rebuild Nigeria.

It added that “the aim of this submit is to proffer solutions as to how young professionals abroad can deliberately contribute towards sustainably development in Nigeria. How young Nigerians with competence and ability can get involved in rebuilding their country. The Summit will also focus on raising Global Awareness to combat modern day slavery in Nigeria, which has become a serious threat to human existence and the Mediterranean Sea that has become the world’s biggest death spot for our Youth, Women and Children” it read.

The NYPF express worries that thousands of Nigerians are lost yearly to economic genocide all in the bid for them to seek for better life overseas saying that this has become so pervasive because of the absence of competent leaders who can inspire and motivate people into a bigger national vision.

The submit which is organised in partnership with SPACNation Initiative UK, has its Venue at the Berkeley Hotel Knightsbridge, United Kingdom. Those eligible to attend include all young professionals between the ages of 18 – 45 who are of Nigerian decent and others who are concerned about finding the right leadership for Nigeria.