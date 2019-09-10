Dr. Zainab Bagudu Commends Jaiz Bank For Supporting Cancer Patients

The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr.Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu and the founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation has commended Jaiz Bank for supporting cancer patients through her foundation.

Dr. Zainab made the commendation when the management of Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF), Medicaid Radio Diagnostics (MRD) alongside that of JAIZ Foundation held bilateral consultations to strengthen their existing relationship and explore mutual beneficial ways the 3 organizations can use their core expertise to benefit humanity.

She thanked the Islamic foundation for its support over the years in particular to the Medicaid Cancer Foundation which she said has helped to save the lives of many cancer patients.

At the event, a brief on the scope of Medicaid Cancer Foundation activities was made by the Program Manager, Cornelius Ohonsi whilst Egbon Osaretin, Head of Business Development and Management, Medicaid Radio-Diagnostics, made for the diagnostic center.

Mr Osaretin said that MRD came into existence to tackle the problem of misdiagnosis using top equipment and top human capital. He further disclosed that a new Utako expansion project would open later in 2019 and will offer services such as cath lab, colonic irrigation and laparoscopic micro surgeries.

On his part, the Director General of JAIZ Foundation, Imam Abubakar Shuaib, expressed his gratitude to Medicaid as a long standing partner, “friends” of JAIZ Foundation. He said their common goal of touching the lives of the people binds them together while expressing hope to improve on the existing relationship.