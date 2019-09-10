DSS Alerts On Plans To Undermine National Security

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raises the alarm over plans by some groups and individuals to undermine national security, peace and the unity in Nigeria.

Its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said yesterday in Abuja that the mastermind of the threat were out to exploit political differences and other occurrences, within and outside the country, to destabilise the country.

In a press statement he released yesterday, Afunanya said that the Service “wishes to reiterate its earlier alert to the nation of plans by subversive groups and individuals to undermine national security, peace and unity of the country.

“These elements are determined to exploit political differences and other occurrences, within and outside the country, to destabilise the nation. They also initiate narratives to deepen their subversive objectives so as to achieve preferred illegal outcomes.

“The aim is to set the country on fire as well as inflame passions across ethnic and religious divides with expected violent consequences,” he said.

The DSS warned those who specialise in spreading “fake news across social media to desist henceforth or face the wrath of the law.”

The statement read in part: “The Service expresses dismay over the increasing use of fake news and unsubstantiated information spread across social media platforms to deceive and incite sections of the populace to civil unrest.

“While condemning the unpatriotic and misguided activities of these anti-social elements, the Service equally warns them to desist forthwith from their unholy acts as the full weight of the law will be brought against them.

“In the same vein, citizens are enjoined to remain law abiding, peaceful and report any suspicious acts likely to inhibit public safety to the appropriate authorities.”

While assuring Nigerians of adequate protection, the DSS said that “on our part, we will remain committed to the pursuit of national stability in line with the Service statutory mandate of protecting the country against crimes and threats to its internal security.”

IMN Remains Proscribed, IGP Insists

Also yesterday, the inspector-general of police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, reiterated that the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), which controls a faction of Shi’ite Muslims in the country, remains proscribed and any procession by it would amount to terrorism.

Through the Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP said that “it has come to the knowledge of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) that some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) intend to embark on a nationwide procession, ostensibly to cause the disruption of public peace, order and security in the country.

“The Force notes that in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice 2019 of 26th July, 2019, the activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have been proscribed.

“Consequently, all gathering or procession by the group remain ultimately illegal and will be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism,” he said.

Mba, who issued a statement on the planned IMN protest, said that “to this end, the inspector-general of police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has directed the commissioners of police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja as well as their supervisory assistant inspectors-general of police (AIGs) to put in place concrete measures to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, anywhere in the country.

“The IGP also enjoins the public to avail the Force with useful information as regards the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

“In addition, the IGP has also advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards not to be cajoled into embarking on illegal and ill-motivated activities by anyone or group of persons, under any guise whatsoever,” he said.