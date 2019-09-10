FADE Tasks States On Tree Planting

The Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE) has challenged state governments especially those in the frotline states to embark on massive tree planting since planting and nurturing of trees are long term project.

FADE is a non-governmental organisation committed to the prevention and control of environmental degradation, with more emphasis on desert encroachment.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, the founder of FADE, Dr Newton Jibunoh noted that massive planting and nurturing of trees could curb human and animal migration.

He commended Yobe state government for the launch of a massive tree-planting campaign in the 17 local government areas of the state to combat land degradation and desertification.

Yobe state is one of the eleven frontlines states bordering the desert in Nigeria, making it highly prone to desertification.

Jibunoh hinted that the state government is hopeful that the campaign to plant three million trees would go a long way to reclaim soil fertility and enhance agricultural production.

He quoted the state government as saying that, “desert encroachment, land degradation and siltation of rivers had retarded agricultural activities in the state, coupled with the negative effect of promoting poverty in the communities”.

According to him, “It takes time for trees to grow which means it will take some time for the trees to actually contribute in stopping the encroachment, pushing back the desert, carrying out land reclamation to recover the land and develop greenery so that farmers can enjoy good yield in a fertile land”

Jibunoh disclosed that the development and security of the continent of Africa would continue to suffer until the Sahara which is the biggest desert in the world is tamed.

He assured that his organisation would continue to play a defensive role in pushing back the Sahara if its not tamed, rather than take on the offensive role by de)2veloping a proper road network in the desert that would in turn, lead to the greening of the area.