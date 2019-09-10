Farmer/Herder Clash: Joda Calls For Creation Of National Livestock Development Authority

The chairman, Transition Committee of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015, Ahmed Joda, has called for the creation of National Livestock Development Authority as part of measures to end herder/farmer clashes in the country.

Joda disclosed that the major delinquent factor that made the farmer/herder conflict lingers in the country was lack of coordination within the organs of government.

Joda who is also a retired federal permanent secretary in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, explained that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) cannot be the agency of the federal government that will address the crisis, which it has failed to address in more than fifty years of independence.

“Reforming rearing and managing the livestock industry of the country since livestock keeping has become an issue that threatens the security of the country; it should be domiciled in the Presidency with direct access to the President. There are precedents; the Niger Delta Commission, the Ministry of the Niger Delta and the North East Development Commission Law.

“All the states desiring to participate should pass their own laws or domicile the federal law establishing their Livestock Development Authority,” he said.

According to him, the law or laws should also provide roles for local community interest and involvement.’’

He, however, called on the National Assembly to be actively involved in managing the crisis and discuss the issue in the full glare of the public to ameliorate the crisis.

Joda also noted that state governments and the State Houses of Assembly must without delay be more proactive to end the crisis.

He also stressed that the media should not allow itself to become a platform for groups determined to promote ethnic and religious bigotry that will undermine the social cohesion and progressive development of the country.

Joda said that it was important that every step the nation takes must be carefully considered in the greatest possible details to anticipate any future fault lines.

‘’Equally important is for consideration to the gradual integration of the herders and other members of their various cohabitants,’’ he said.

Joda argued that in order to resolve the crisis, there is a need to resuscitate the established grazing reserves.

Regrettably, he said because of the politicization of the issues, there seems to be a determination to extinguish cattle rearing, an important socio-economic activity in this country.

Joda said this debate seems to be led by some political groups who wish to exploit fault-lines for political gains.

According to him, ‘’In practice, the opposition to the allocation of land for grazing purposes is difficult to understand. The land required for the purpose of grazing is not any different from the land being allocated for banana, cocoa, rubber orchards or for housing estates or playgrounds.

‘’Since the federal government has to be involved, it should do so with all sense of urgency. The Government policy on livestock transformation should be revisited and be made workable.

‘’Our development partners and the professionals across the globe and the African continent can help us in formulating and financing the implementation of the initiatives.’’

He added that although the crisis of the livestock industry started well before Nigeria became independent from Britain and the matter was debated in the British Parliament in later 1954 without a solution, the British Parliament is today becoming involved.