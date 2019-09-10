Foundation Tasks Communities On Constituency Project Tracking To Prevent Corruption

A non-governmental organization, Social Development Integrated Centre, (Social Action), Nigeria, in conjunction with MacArthur foundation has sought active participation of local communities in Akwa Ibom in the ongoing war against corruption, by tracking constituency projects meant for their communities.

Speaking yesterday at a one day Town Hall Meeting on promoting accountable governance through citizens tracking of constituency and public Projects implementation in Uyo, Mr. Isaac Botti Director social development Integrated Centre, (Social Action), said the meeting was designed to create space for promoting interaction between civic groups, citizens, public officers and anti-graft

He said that it was part of an ongoing effort to galvanize and engender accountable and good governance through the mobilization of active citizens’ engagement around corruption and weak governance issues towards achieving genuine and sustainable development of both material and human capital.

Botti explained that there is no doubt over the fact that every state exists for public good and continues to exist for the greater good of humanity.

Adding that projects execution is one of such means through which public good is being dispensed and forms part of the social thrust of governance.

‘There have been widespread concerns over mismanagement of funds voted for constituency projects a practical example was the discovery in some private homes, by the ICPC, of equipment’s worth hundreds of millions of Naira, meant for a Local government area’’.

There is clearly no way citizens and constituent members for which projects and services were meant for can effectively oversight and thus derive meaningful benefit from same if information regarding the said projects are kept away from them. This only gives out strong impression of intention to short-change.

These concerns are further goaded by the near secrecy in the implementation of the projects starting from the release of funds to procurement opacity and unto to final implementation.

This is just one out of the numerous cases of brazen corruption reinforcing concerns over constituency projects across the country’’ he stated.

On his part, the state ICPC Commissioner Shola Shodipo said Constituency projects is targeted at ensuring that Nigerians got the projects that government had allocated to them.

A constituency project is a project conceived or earmarked by a legislator, a committee or group within a constituency, acting in collaboration with their legislator to execute a community-based project,” he said.

Represented by Mr. Ugbo Kalu Shodipo said constituency project tracking is a better tool that can be used to fight corruption in the country, saying that if properly utilized would check abuse of public funds.

He therefor urged the people to brace up, follow up on any project earmarked for their communities, and if in doubt ask questions from their representatives on any issues pertaining the project.