Gov Fintiri Flags Off Construction Of 2,000 Houses In Adamawa

The construction of 2000 units of Houses has been officially flagged off by Gov Ahmadu Fintiri to address the lingering accommodation plight of civil servants in Adamawa state.

Fintiri said 1,300 of the units would be in Malkohi in Yola South LGA, 400 in Jimeta in Yola North LGA, and 300 in Mubi, Mubi LGA of the state.

He urged the contracting firm, Family Homes Limited, to deliver the houses within the next 12 months and ensure strict adherence to specification to ensure quality work.

Mr Femi Adefale, Managing Director of Family Homes Ltd, confirmed that so far N8 billion had so far been committed in putting some structures of ground for the 2000 housing units.

The Governor vowed to provide infrastructural development to the people of the state.