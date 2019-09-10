NEWS
Gov Fintiri Flags Off Construction Of 2,000 Houses In Adamawa
The construction of 2000 units of Houses has been officially flagged off by Gov Ahmadu Fintiri to address the lingering accommodation plight of civil servants in Adamawa state.
Fintiri said 1,300 of the units would be in Malkohi in Yola South LGA, 400 in Jimeta in Yola North LGA, and 300 in Mubi, Mubi LGA of the state.
He urged the contracting firm, Family Homes Limited, to deliver the houses within the next 12 months and ensure strict adherence to specification to ensure quality work.
Mr Femi Adefale, Managing Director of Family Homes Ltd, confirmed that so far N8 billion had so far been committed in putting some structures of ground for the 2000 housing units.
The Governor vowed to provide infrastructural development to the people of the state.
MOST READ
Xenophobia: First Batch Of Nigerians To Return From SA On Wednesday – NEMA
Dr. Zainab Bagudu Commends Jaiz Bank For Supporting Cancer Patients
Millions Of Nigerians Suffering Because Of Corruption – Buhari
Extend Road Project To Our Communities, Two Yauri Districts Begs Bagudu
Foundation Tasks Communities On Constituency Project Tracking To Prevent Corruption
Wike: Why I Am Yet To Form Cabinet
Presidential Election Tribunal: PDP Turns To God, Resorts To Prayer
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
WAEC Certificate: PDP Agents To Cambridge Find Nothing Against PMB
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Still On Election Matters
- POLITICS21 hours ago
AAA Raises Alarm Over Plot To Reconstitute Rivers Election Tribunal
- FEATURES11 hours ago
My Achievements In 100 Days Speak For Me – Yahaya
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Tribunal Affirms el-Rufai’s Election, Sacks Orji Kalu
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
DSS Alerts On Plans To Undermine National Security
- NEWS13 hours ago
US Embassy Tasks Kebbi Youths On Community Service, Education
- COLUMNS13 hours ago
South Africa, Why This Ingratitude?