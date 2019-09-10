NEWS
Imo West Tribunal Judgement A Temporary Set Back – Hon Nwawuba
Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Henry Nwawuba, has expressed disappointment at the judgement of the National Assembly Electoral Tribunal which dismissed the petition of Hon. Jones Onyereri challenging the victory of the immediate past Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.
In a press statement issued in Abuja, Nwawuba lamented the outcome of the judgement which according to him, has tacitly endorsed thuggery and brigandage in the electoral process.
Nigerians will recall that a new dimension was introduced in politics in Imo West Senatorial District where a returning officer was hijacked and forced to declare Former Governor Okorocha winner at gun point. Even the electoral umpire, INEC stated this fact in its official report.
The lawmaker who represents Mbatoili/Ikeduru Federal Constituency of the state
wondered what facts were relied upon by the Tribunal in reaching its conclusion when all material evidences on ground point to a gross abuse of the process culminating in the sham declaration of Okorocha as Senator.
According to him, “The incontrovertible fact on ground is that Okorocha based on his dismal performance in office as Governor for eight years made him unelectable and this accounts for his employment of the dark arts to be declared winner”.
He however called on the people of Imo west Senatorial District to remain calm and expressed hope that the quicksand judgement will be reversed at the Appeal Court and Hon Jones Onyereri will assume his rightful place as the Senator Representing them.
MOST READ
NLC To Approach ICJ For Review Of Judgment On Ceding Of Bakassi
Tribunal Dismiss PDP Petition, Upholds APC Candidate,Hon. Sunny – Goli Victory
Imo West Tribunal Judgement A Temporary Set Back – Hon Nwawuba
Obaseki’s Reforms: Rapid Delivery Of C-Of-Os Excite Edo Residents
NNSG Is Fghting Against Any Fresh Attempt To Break Up Nigeria – Uranta
Xenophobia: First Batch Of Nigerians To Return From SA On Wednesday – NEMA
Dr. Zainab Bagudu Commends Jaiz Bank For Supporting Cancer Patients
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
WAEC Certificate: PDP Agents To Cambridge Find Nothing Against PMB
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Still On Election Matters
- FEATURES12 hours ago
My Achievements In 100 Days Speak For Me – Yahaya
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
DSS Alerts On Plans To Undermine National Security
- POLITICS22 hours ago
AAA Raises Alarm Over Plot To Reconstitute Rivers Election Tribunal
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Tribunal Affirms el-Rufai’s Election, Sacks Orji Kalu
- NEWS1 hour ago
Kinsmen Distance Self From Kogi Deputy Governor Achuba
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
South Africa, Why This Ingratitude?