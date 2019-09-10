Kinsmen Distance Self From Kogi Deputy Governor Achuba

***Say he disappointed himself, not our people

A group of Ibaji kinsmen has stated that estranged Kogi State Deputy Governor Elder Simon Achuba did not bring disappointment to either the Igala Kingdom or the people of Ibaji with his conduct, but himself.

The group which comprised political and traditional leaders of Ibaji descent made the assertion on Tuesday when they paid a congratulatory visit to the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Tuesday

The group’s spokesperson Hon John Acholo mentioned that they arrived at such conclusion based on his antecedents as he Achuba had fought with late Prince Abubakar Audu, Ibrahim Idris and Idris Wada, all former Governors of Igala origin.

In a worse scenario, Acholo noted that he also fought even paramount traditional rulers in Igalaland, stating that he has been a controversial figure in the better parts of his professional and political life.

Honourable Acholo assured the governor that the people of Ibaji and the entire Igalaland were with the ruling All Progressive Congress owing to the developmental strides of the New Direction Government which was massively felt in the region.

He emphasised that without Achuba, the Ibaji people would remain steadfast in their resolve to back the re-election of the Governor.

The Spokesperson, however, appealed to the people not to relent in their effort to continue to drum support for the APC and the present administration in the state, adding that the entire state had made tremendous progress under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello.

He also used the opportunity to thank the Governor for all the efforts he has continued to make in order to change the face of the state and Igalaland through the provision of infrastructural facilities, while he promised to work steadfastly in ensure that the party coasts to victory at the November 16 election.