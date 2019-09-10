Leaders Sue For Cooperation To Tackle Climate Change

World leaders have underscored the importance of individual and collective cooperation to address the negative impact of climate change, desertification and land degradation.

This was the crux of discussions at the Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) with the theme ‘Restore land, sustain future’ taking place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida to find effective and credible ways of addressing climate change, desertification and land degradation.

The effects of climate change are being felt everywhere and are having very real consequences on people’s lives. Climate change is disrupting national economies, costing us dearly today and even more tomorrow. But there is a growing recognition that affordable, scalable solutions are available now that will enable us all to leapfrog to cleaner, more resilient economies.

Addressing heads of UN and other international organizations, leaders of states and ministers from many countries during the inauguration of the high level segment (HLS) of UNCCD COP14, Indian prime minister, Mr Narendra Modi said climate and environment impact both biodiversity and land and it had been widely accepted that the world is experiencing the negative impact of climate change which is seen in the loss of land, plants and animal species facing the threat of becoming eccentric.

He proposed initiatives for greater South-South Cooperation in addressing the issues of climate change, biodiversity and land degradation, contending that restoring the health of land is critical for sustainable development.

“Friends you will be shocked to know that desertification affects over two third countries of the world. This makes a compelling case for action on land trends, combine this with the water crisis facing the world because when we address degraded land, we also address water scarcity issue. Augmenting water supply, enhancing water recharge, slowing down water run-off and retaining moisture in the soil are all part of the holistic land and water strategy. I call upon the leadership of the UNCCD to create a global water action agenda which is centered to the land degradation neutrality strategy,” Nodi added.

In her remarks, the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed underscored the need for massive efforts to take the solutions being discussed at the COP beyond the negotiation and planning to action and impact, individually and collectively at the country level.

According to her, the latest scientific data shows that the massive efforts is painfully overdue as a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gases emissions come from land degradation, adding a million species face extinction threatening ecosystems that provide everything the world eat, drink and breathe, stating the lives of half of the people on this planet are affected by desertification, and land degradation and drought.

“What’s worse is that the more unhealthy our land becomes the more the implications would be for all of us. So, we can’t really afford to ignore that the loss of and ecosystems shrinks GDP by 10 per cent a year nor can we ignore the increases of the likelihood of violent conflicts or force migrations that affect mostly our women and children.

“Yet if we act with a sense of urgency and ambition, the same land holds a credible number of solutions that we’re looking for. The solutions that would let people thrive and not just survive,” she added.

She recommended three steps to step up the ambition, speed and result of a united action, which include trying to move out of silos, individuality that constrain us and our ambition, cooperation and action that delivers multiple benefits must be priority for all of us. She further called for wise deployment and investment of resources and building more innovative partnerships to scale up the impact of individual and collective action that would accelerate the required changes.

In his remarks, the UNCCD Executive Secretary, Ibrahim Thiaw, harped on the need for every investment in land to unlock opportunities to bring the world closer to reality, stressing it is why the COP will ensure it makes global peace and prosperity more achievable, if not yet inevitable.

Earlier, India’s Union Environment Minister, Prakash Javadekar, urged delegates to be mindful of the opportunities for change that are opening up and take action.

“If human actions have created the problems of climate change, land degradation and biodiversity loss, it is the strong intent, technology and intellect that will make (the) difference. It is human efforts that will undo the damage and improve the habitats. We meet here now to ensure that this happens,” he added.

In his remarks, the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, said there are no countries big or small when it comes to desertification and climate change, and the only way to tackle these problems is to act on them as one global family.