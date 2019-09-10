Makinde Revokes 26,000 Hectares Of Land Acquired By Politicians, Cronies

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has revoked 26,000 hectares of forest reserved land across the state said to have been illegally acquired by some politicians and their cronies.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources Hon. Kehinde Ayoola who disclosed to journalists said a former governor allocated 26,000 hectares of forest reserve land in the state to himself and his cronies.

Though, Ayoola, who is a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly didn’t mention the name of the former governor, he quoted the ministry’s officials as saying that the unnamed ex-governor took 6,000 hectares for ‘themselves’ at Gambari Forest Reserve and sliced off 20,000 hectares at pàrà Forest Reserve.

He said that government had revoked the land and challenged the former governor to sue him if the allegation was not true.

Meantime, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has vowed to complete all the abandoned projects initiated by the immediate past administration led by Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

He declare that his government will complete all abandoned projects in the state to ensure that state get value for its money.

According to him, the people of the state might not have seen his government embark on new projects, saying that had been the situation because he was determined to complete all abandoned projects.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa in a statement quoted the governor as making the commitments during a thanksgiving service in respect of his 100 days in office at the St. Peters Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan.

He promised that the administration in Oyo would ensure that the people of the state derive value for their money on every project.