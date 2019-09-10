NYSC Immunises Corps Members Against Yellow Fever

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commenced immunisation of Corps members posted to Bauchi State.

This is coming on the heels of the recent cases of yellow fever outbreak recorded in the state.

The state coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Bashir Shehu who stated this yesterday during the closing ceremony of the orientation course for the 2019 Batch B, stream II Corps members posted to Bauchi, explained that the vaccination would cover not only the newly deployed NYSC members but would be extended to those who are already serving in all the 20 local governments of the state.

According to him, the immunisation is being conducted by health personnel from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi.

“Furthermore, we have consistently assured the Corps members that Bauchi is a very peaceful and NYSC friendly state. May I therefore appeal to the state government, security agencies, our royal fathers, religious and community leaders and indeed all the good people of the state to continue to make concerted effort to ensure adequate security for the Corps members,” he said.

In his speech, the state governor, Bala Mohammed represented by a commissioner, Hajara Gidado urged the NYSC members to make meaningful contributions to the development of their host communities by bringing to bear the skills and knowledge acquired during the orientation course.