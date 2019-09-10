NEWS
Ogoni Crisis: NEMA Officials Visit IDP Camps
Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Bori, headquarters of Khana local government area of Rivers.
The IDPs made up of mostly women and children, who fled their communities following the outbreak of communal and cult-related crisis in the communities.
The visits, which was sequel to a Save-Our-Soul (SOS) message from the Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF), also took the NEMA officials, to most of the affected communities.
Speaking during the visit, South-South Zonal Coordinator of MEMA, Mr Walson Brandon, said they were there to have an on-the-spot assessment of the level of damages incurred as a result of the crisis in Ogoni.
The NEMA boss assured the victims that the report would be sent to the headquarters for immediate intervention.
Brandon, who noted that no stakeholder in Ogoni has drawn their attention to this menace, thanked the OYF for bringing the situation to their notice.
Responding, OYF President General, Legborsi Yamaabana frowned at the ugly incident and urged NEMA to ensure the relief materials are provided within a reasonable period of time.
